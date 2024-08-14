Tater Needs Some Peace & Quiet In Latest “Chibi Tiny Tales” On Disney Channel

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has debuted and already features the full set of cousins (and all the noise they bring) from the brand new Disney Channel animated series, Primos.

What’s Happening:

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has arrived on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube and features the newest animated series to arrive on the network, Primos.

In the new short, similarly titled to episodes of the full series, "The Summer of Silenciosa," we see Tater as she attempt to find some kind of respite from all the noise and commotion her full set of cousins (or Primos) has brought with them for the summer.

Even in her secret hiding spot in the attic, she can still hear all the rambunctiousness of the extended family, proving there is no escape. But, there is one answer to the solution, provided by their grandfather. We’re not going to spoil what that is here though, check it out above.

The new, full, animated comedy series, Primos, premiered last month with two episodes debuting on Thursday, July 25 before moving to Saturday mornings at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, with two episodes debuting weekly.

Primos is inspired and created by Emmy Award-nominated Natasha Kline's ( Big City Greens ) childhood experience in Southern California growing up in a large, multicultural and blended Mexican American family.

is inspired and created by Emmy Award-nominated Natasha Kline’s ( ) childhood experience in Southern California growing up in a large, multicultural and blended Mexican American family. The series follows Tater Ramirez Humphrey, an eccentric girl with ambitious summer dreams. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when her family invites all 12 of her cousins to stay with them, leading to a summer of surprises and unforgettable adventures.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

Fans can catch the new Primos- based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming.

You can catch Primos on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+

