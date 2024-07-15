Hoist Your Sails! – Fortnite and Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” to Release Cursed Sails Event Pass on July 19th

After being leaked a month early, the Fortnite event pass inspired by Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean will officially be released on July 19th.

What’s Happening:

Fortnite

The Epic Games created multiplayer battle royale game’s collaboration with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean will officially sail into the game on July 19th.

will officially sail into the game on July 19th. The event pass was accidentally released in late June, allowing some players to purchase the pass prior to its release. Including a Captain Jack Sparrow skin, the pass will require players to complete a special quest line to unlock items inspired by the movie series.

With a free and premium track, which costs 1000 V-Bucks ($8.99), the event pass contains 16 items themed to the blockbuster Disney films.

You can checkout an indepth look at the upcoming pass, including all available items, here

Loose the Cursed Sails. July 19th. pic.twitter.com/ulvewAjMxG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 15, 2024

