Hoist Your Sails! – Fortnite and Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” to Release Cursed Sails Event Pass on July 19th

After being leaked a month early, the Fortnite event pass inspired by Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean will officially be released on July 19th.
What’s Happening:
- Fortnite shared a post on X officially announcing the release date of the Cursed Sails event pass.
- The Epic Games created multiplayer battle royale game’s collaboration with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean will officially sail into the game on July 19th.
- The event pass was accidentally released in late June, allowing some players to purchase the pass prior to its release. Including a Captain Jack Sparrow skin, the pass will require players to complete a special quest line to unlock items inspired by the movie series.
- With a free and premium track, which costs 1000 V-Bucks ($8.99), the event pass contains 16 items themed to the blockbuster Disney films.
- You can checkout an indepth look at the upcoming pass, including all available items, here.
