Disney Channel to Celebrate Squirrel Appreciation Day with “Kiff” and New “Lore of the Ring Light” Special

I'm telling my friends this news in the form of a chunky text.

To celebrate National Squirrel Appreciation Day, Disney Channel is going all in on Kiff, with a marathon and the debut of the new standalone special, “Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light.”

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel is reminding us all that National Squirrel Appreciation Day is coming up on January 21st in a new promo on the network.

Perfect for the occasion, the channel will be hosting a marathon of everyone’s favorite squirrel and her family with the hit animated series, Kiff.

The animated series follows the titular Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town (a city where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony) the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprising two 11-minute stories, includes a new original song.

As part of the fun of the day, January 21st also marks the debut of a brand new Kiff animated special – “Lore of the Ring Light” – a clear parody of the classic Lord of the Rings story.

In “Lore of the Ring Light,” Kiff and her friends go on an adventure to destroy a ring light of immense power.

Recently, the network debuted a second trailer

In this instance, that song is “Kids With A Calling” which devotees of the series will remember as the tune from the early episode, “Brunch DJ.”

In the newer trailer, we see more characters than we did in the initial trailer