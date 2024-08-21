“Disney Lorcana” Challenge To Be Streamed on Twitch from Toronto This Weekend

The Disney Lorcana Challenge is coming to the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel this weekend, and some of the festivities are set to be streamed on Twitch.

Back in March, dates and details were revealed Disney Lorcana Challenge, a competitive event traveling around the country this summer.

On August 24th and 25th, the Challenge will be heading to the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel – featuring two action-packed days of Lorcana tournaments and constructed side events.

The main event kicks off with 9 Swiss rounds of two-game matches, leading to an intense Top 64 Playoff with single-elimination, best-of-three matches.

If you can’t make it to Toronto, some of the event will be streamed on Twitch

For side event details, head to Melee.gg

The Disney Lorcana Challenge will continue on September 21st-22nd in Las Vegas, NV and October 26th-27th in Seattle, WA.

Recently, during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Lorcana creatives from Ravensburger revealed a ton of exciting details