“Doctor Who” Stars and Showrunner Fly Into San Diego for SDCC 2024

The stars and showrunner of Doctor Who traveled to San Diego as they participated in a huge Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s Happening:

  • Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa (The Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) were joined by showrunner, writer and executive producer Russell T Davies at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on Friday, July 26th.
  • The trio participated in a packed Hall H panel and discussed the Fifteenth Doctor’s first season, fan reactions, behind-the-scenes stories and even showed a special sneak peek of the upcoming Christmas Special featuring guest star Nicola Coughlan.
  • The panel was moderated by Josh Horowitz (host, Happy Sad Confused podcast and MTV).

  • The trio participated in interviews before and after the panel, posing for some more fun photos, with Gatwa even spotted signing a fan’s TARDIS backpack.

  • To fans’ delight, Davies also officially announced the Doctor Who spinoff, The War Between The Land and The Sea, along with its cast Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient.
  • The recent season featuring the Fifteenth Doctor is currently available to stream on Disney+ where available and on BBC iPlayer in the UK.
