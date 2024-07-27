“Doctor Who” Stars and Showrunner Fly Into San Diego for SDCC 2024

The stars and showrunner of Doctor Who traveled to San Diego as they participated in a huge Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s Happening:

Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa (The Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) were joined by showrunner, writer and executive producer Russell T Davies at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on Friday, July 26th.

stars Ncuti Gatwa (The Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) were joined by showrunner, writer and executive producer Russell T Davies at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on Friday, July 26th. The trio participated in a packed Hall H panel and discussed the Fifteenth Doctor’s first season, fan reactions, behind-the-scenes stories and even showed a special sneak peek

The panel was moderated by Josh Horowitz (host, Happy Sad Confused podcast and MTV).

The trio participated in interviews before and after the panel, posing for some more fun photos, with Gatwa even spotted signing a fan’s TARDIS backpack.

To fans’ delight, Davies also officially announced the Doctor Who spinoff, The War Between The Land and The Sea , along with its cast Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient.

spinoff, , along with its cast Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient. The recent season featuring the Fifteenth Doctor is currently available to stream on Disney+