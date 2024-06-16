Go Behind the Scenes of “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

A new behind the scenes video delving into the creation of the penultimate episode of this season of Doctor Who, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” has been released.
- From that TARDIS landing to Susan Triad's reveal, go behind the scenes of “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” in this brand-new featurette.
- The featurette begins by showcasing the Doctor’s return to UNIT, which sees the return of a number of characters, such as Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford) and Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney) – as well as the introduction of UNIT’s new scientific advisor, 13 year old genius Morris Gibbons (Lenny Rush).
- We see the rather low tech, yet clever way that the filming of the TARDIS’ arrival at UNIT took place.
- The creation of the time window is showcased, which surprisingly used a CGI created environment that was projected into the set and then filmed with the actors.
- After his first appearance in “The Giggle,” the robotic Vlinx returns in this episode, with quite a shiny upgrade! We see how the character is brought to life.
- Finally, we see some of the prosthetics worn by the mysterious Susan Triad (Susan Twist) in the episode.
- Watch the full behind the scenes featurette for yourself below.
- In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
