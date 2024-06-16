Go Behind the Scenes of “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

A new behind the scenes video delving into the creation of the penultimate episode of this season of Doctor Who, “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,” has been released.

From that TARDIS landing to Susan Triad's reveal, go behind the scenes of “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” in this brand-new featurette.

The featurette begins by showcasing the Doctor’s return to UNIT, which sees the return of a number of characters, such as Kate Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford) and Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney) – as well as the introduction of UNIT’s new scientific advisor, 13 year old genius Morris Gibbons (Lenny Rush).

We see the rather low tech, yet clever way that the filming of the TARDIS’ arrival at UNIT took place.

The creation of the time window is showcased, which surprisingly used a CGI created environment that was projected into the set and then filmed with the actors.

After his first appearance in “The Giggle,” the robotic Vlinx returns in this episode, with quite a shiny upgrade! We see how the character is brought to life.

Finally, we see some of the prosthetics worn by the mysterious Susan Triad (Susan Twist) in the episode.

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

