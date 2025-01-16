Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2025

Plus New Hulu and ESPN Content for All Subscribers

Find something new to watch on Disney+. Disney’s streaming service just announced all of its planned additions for February 2025, including Pixar’s first original animated series Win or Lose, new episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a live musical celebration of The Lion King, and more. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl – February 7

In honor of “The Lion King’s” 30th Anniversary, the Hollywood Bowl transforms into the Pride Lands for an immersive concert event. This music event celebrates the franchise’s evolution, from the 1994 animated film to the Tony Award-winning musical, and the 2019 and 2024 live-action films, honoring the music and characters that made it a global phenomenon.

TV Shows

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man February 5th – Episodes 3-5 February 12th – Episodes 6-8 February 19th – Episodes 9-10

Harlem Ice February 12th – All Episodes Streaming

Win or Lose February 19th – 2 Episode Premiere – “Coach’s Kid” & “Blue” February 26th – New Episodes

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place February 28th – 12 New Episodes



New Library Additions

Wednesday, February 5

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)

Friday, February 7

Monday, February 10

Cheerleader Generation (S1, 10 episodes)

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders

Wednesday, February 12

Thursday, February 13

Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) *available through February 22

Monday, February 17

Adam Eats the 80s (S1, 10 episodes)

Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Wednesday, February 19

Friday, February 21

Theme Song Takeover (S3, 6 episodes)

Saturday, February 22

Fur Babies (S1, 4 episodes)

Monday, February 24

Find My Country House (S1, 10 episodes)

Kim of Queens (S1, 12 episodes)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (S1, 6 episodes)

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes (S1, 10 episodes)

Friday, February 28

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 5 episodes)

Hulu ESPN Content on Disney+

In February, Disney+ standalone subscribers will have access to a sampling of Hulu and ESPN content. Highlights this month include Hulu series and films alongside ESPN live events, studio shows and original programming:

Series: American Horror Stories Archer Snowfall

Films: 500 Days of Summer, The Bob’s Burgers White Men Can’t Jump

Live Events: Weekly women’s college basketball games, Day 1 of the WM Phoenix Open, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, women’s college softball opening day, and more

Studio Shows: Basketball College GameDay, Pardon the Interruption, The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, and more

ESPN Originals: Episode 1 of In the Arena: Serena Williams, Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience, Black Girls Play, and more﻿