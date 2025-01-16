Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2025

Find something new to watch on Disney+. Disney’s streaming service just announced all of its planned additions for February 2025, including Pixar’s first original animated series Win or Lose, new episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a live musical celebration of The Lion King, and more. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl – February 7
In honor of “The Lion King’s” 30th Anniversary, the Hollywood Bowl transforms into the Pride Lands for an immersive concert event. This music event celebrates the franchise’s evolution, from the 1994 animated film to the Tony Award-winning musical, and the 2019 and 2024 live-action films, honoring the music and characters that made it a global phenomenon.
TV Shows
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- February 5th – Episodes 3-5
- February 12th – Episodes 6-8
- February 19th – Episodes 9-10
- Harlem Ice
- February 12th – All Episodes Streaming
- Win or Lose
- February 19th – 2 Episode Premiere – “Coach’s Kid” & “Blue”
- February 26th – New Episodes
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
- February 28th – 12 New Episodes
New Library Additions
Wednesday, February 5
- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)
- My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)
Friday, February 7
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S2, 10 episodes)
Monday, February 10
- Cheerleader Generation (S1, 10 episodes)
- The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders
Wednesday, February 12
- Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)
Thursday, February 13
- Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story
- SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) *available through February 22
Monday, February 17
- Adam Eats the 80s (S1, 10 episodes)
- Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point
Wednesday, February 19
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
Friday, February 21
- Theme Song Takeover (S3, 6 episodes)
Saturday, February 22
- Fur Babies (S1, 4 episodes)
Monday, February 24
- Find My Country House (S1, 10 episodes)
- Kim of Queens (S1, 12 episodes)
- No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (S1, 6 episodes)
- Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes (S1, 10 episodes)
Friday, February 28
- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 5 episodes)
Hulu and ESPN Content on Disney+
In February, Disney+ standalone subscribers will have access to a sampling of Hulu and ESPN content. Highlights this month include Hulu series and films alongside ESPN live events, studio shows and original programming:
- Series: American Horror Stories, Scandal, Tell Me Lies, Archer, Snowfall, among others
- Films: 500 Days of Summer, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, The Proposal, Kinds of Kindness, White Men Can’t Jump (2023), and more
- Live Events: Weekly women’s college basketball games, Day 1 of the WM Phoenix Open, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off, women’s college softball opening day, and more
- Studio Shows: Basketball College GameDay, Pardon the Interruption, The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, and more
- ESPN Originals: Episode 1 of In the Arena: Serena Williams, Rhythm Masters: A Mickey Hart Experience, Black Girls Play, and more