“GMA” Guest List: Halle Berry, LIly Collins and More to Appear Week of August 12th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 12th-17th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 12th-17th:

  • Monday, August 12
  • Tuesday, August 13
    • Chef Josh Capon shares U.S. Open-themed dishes
    • Lori Bergamotto (Tips for booking the best vacation using AI)
    • Julianne Hough (Everything We Never Knew)
  • Wednesday, August 14
    • Garcelle Beauvais (Tempted by Love: A Terry McMillan Presentation)
    • Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
    • Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
  • Thursday, August 15
    • Halle Berry (Conversation about menopause)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 16
    • GMA Summer Concert Series: G-Eazy
    • Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Best dorm room products)
  • Saturday, August 17
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.