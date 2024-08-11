As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 12th-17th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 12th-17th:

Monday, August 12 Chef Caroline Chambers ( What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking ) Joe Moore ( White Robes and Broken Badges ) Inside look at the 2024 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California

Tuesday, August 13 Chef Josh Capon shares U.S. Open-themed dishes Lori Bergamotto (Tips for booking the best vacation using AI) Julianne Hough ( Everything We Never Knew )

Wednesday, August 14 Garcelle Beauvais ( Tempted by Love: A Terry McMillan Presentation ) Hiroyuki Sanada ( Shōgun ) Lily Collins ( Emily in Paris )

Thursday, August 15 Halle Berry (Conversation about menopause) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 16 GMA Summer Concert Series: G-Eazy Jonathan Bailey ( Fellow Travelers ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Best dorm room products)

Saturday, August 17 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.