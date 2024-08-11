As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 12th-17th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 12th-17th:
- Monday, August 12
- Chef Caroline Chambers (What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking)
- Joe Moore (White Robes and Broken Badges)
- Inside look at the 2024 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California
- Tuesday, August 13
- Chef Josh Capon shares U.S. Open-themed dishes
- Lori Bergamotto (Tips for booking the best vacation using AI)
- Julianne Hough (Everything We Never Knew)
- Wednesday, August 14
- Garcelle Beauvais (Tempted by Love: A Terry McMillan Presentation)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
- Thursday, August 15
- Halle Berry (Conversation about menopause)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 16
- GMA Summer Concert Series: G-Eazy
- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Best dorm room products)
- Saturday, August 17
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.