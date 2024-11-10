As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 11th-16th:
- Monday, November 11
- Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
- Chef Bryan Ford (Pan y Dulce)
- Celebration of the 18th Annual Stand Up for Heroes celebration and Veteran’s Day
- Tuesday, November 12
- Robin Arzón reports on continual glucose monitoring
- Most memorable moments on Dancing with the Stars as the show celebrates its 500th episode
- John C. Reilly (An Almost Christmas Story)
- Wednesday, November 13
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Tammy Faye on Broadway
- Hugh Grant (Heretic)
- $20 Dinner Challenge: (Dollar store recipe ideas)
- Auli’i Cravalho (Moana 2)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Ginger Zee is live from the ballroom of Dancing with the Stars (Highlights from the 500th episode)
- Thursday, November 14
- Chef Carla Hall and Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking with James Phelps and Oliver Phelps
- GMA at 50: Baby oh Baby: Where Are They Now?
- Friday, November 15
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Elf
- Reveal of Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year
- Taika Waititi and Jimmy O. Yang (Interior Chinatown)
- The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Travel accessories)
- Saturday, November 9
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.