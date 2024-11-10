This week also focuses on "Dancing with the Stars'" milestone 500th episode!

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 11th-16th:

Monday, November 11 Dwayne Johnson ( Moana 2 ) Chef Bryan Ford ( Pan y Dulce ) Celebration of the 18th Annual Stand Up for Heroes celebration and Veteran’s Day

Tuesday, November 12 Robin Arzón reports on continual glucose monitoring Most memorable moments on Dancing with the Stars as the show celebrates its 500th episode John C. Reilly ( An Almost Christmas Story )

Wednesday, November 13 Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Tammy Faye on Broadway Hugh Grant ( Heretic ) $20 Dinner Challenge: (Dollar store recipe ideas) Auli’i Cravalho ( Moana 2 ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Ginger Zee is live from the ballroom of Dancing with the Stars (Highlights from the 500th episode)

Thursday, November 14 Chef Carla Hall and Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking with James Phelps and Oliver Phelps GMA at 50: Baby oh Baby: Where Are They Now?

Friday, November 15 Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Elf Reveal of Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year Taika Waititi and Jimmy O. Yang ( Interior Chinatown ) The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Travel accessories)

Saturday, November 9 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.