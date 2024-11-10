“GMA” Guest List: Cast of “Moana 2,” Hugh Grant, and More to Appear Week of November 11th

This week also focuses on "Dancing with the Stars'" milestone 500th episode!
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 11th-16th:

  • Monday, November 11
    • Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)
    • Chef Bryan Ford (Pan y Dulce)
    • Celebration of the 18th Annual Stand Up for Heroes celebration and Veteran’s Day
  • Tuesday, November 12
    • Robin Arzón reports on continual glucose monitoring
    • Most memorable moments on Dancing with the Stars as the show celebrates its 500th episode
    • John C. Reilly (An Almost Christmas Story)
  • Wednesday, November 13
    • Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Tammy Faye on Broadway
    • Hugh Grant (Heretic)
    • $20 Dinner Challenge: (Dollar store recipe ideas)
    • Auli’i Cravalho (Moana 2)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Ginger Zee is live from the ballroom of Dancing with the Stars (Highlights from the 500th episode)
  • Thursday, November 14
    • Chef Carla Hall and Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking with James Phelps and Oliver Phelps
    • GMA at 50: Baby oh Baby: Where Are They Now?
  • Friday, November 15
    • Performance by the cast of Broadway’s Elf
    • Reveal of Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year
    • Taika Waititi and Jimmy O. Yang (Interior Chinatown)
    • The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Travel accessories)
  • Saturday, November 9
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

