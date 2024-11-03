"GMA" will also feature segments with Holiday Deals & Steals and Dinner Ideas for $20 or less

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 4th-8th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 4th-9th:

Monday, November 4 Carrie Ann Inaba ( Dancing with the Stars ) Winners of this year’s New York City Marathon Interview with a miracle mom who survived a brain aneurysm Lori Bergamotto (Toys inspired by Moana 2 ) Live reports from ABC News’ political powerhouse team of reporters one day before the presidential election

Tuesday, November 5 Holiday Deals & Steals with ABC’s e-commerce editor Tory Johnson Style 911 Series: Lori Bergamotto (Denim fashion tips) Chef Julia Turshen (Dinner meal ideas, all $20 or less)

Wednesday, November 6 Holiday Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Style 911 Series Tips on finding the best bra Chef Dan Pashman (Dinner deals all $20 or less)

Thursday, November 7 Chef Caroline Chambers ($20 meal ideas) Deals & Steals Skincare Bonanza withTory Johnson Style 911 (The best in shapewear)

Friday, November 8 First look at the trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King Dollar store recipe hacks The Right Stuff Series: Lori Bergamotto (Artificial Christmas trees) A report on the importance of mammograms

Saturday, November 9 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



