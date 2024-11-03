“GMA” Guest List: Carrie Ann Inaba, NYC Marathon Winners and More to Appear Week of November 4th

"GMA" will also feature segments with Holiday Deals & Steals and Dinner Ideas for $20 or less
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 4th-8th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 4th-9th:

  • Monday, November 4
    • Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars)
    • Winners of this year’s New York City Marathon
    • Interview with a miracle mom who survived a brain aneurysm
    • Lori Bergamotto (Toys inspired by Moana 2)
    • Live reports from ABC News’ political powerhouse team of reporters one day before the presidential election
  • Tuesday, November 5
    • Holiday Deals & Steals with ABC’s e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
    • Style 911 Series: Lori Bergamotto (Denim fashion tips)
    • Chef Julia Turshen (Dinner meal ideas, all $20 or less)
  • Wednesday, November 6
    • Holiday Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Style 911 Series Tips on finding the best bra
    • Chef Dan Pashman (Dinner deals all $20 or less)
  • Thursday, November 7
    • Chef Caroline Chambers ($20 meal ideas)
    • Deals & Steals Skincare Bonanza withTory Johnson
    • Style 911 (The best in shapewear)
  • Friday, November 8
    • First look at the trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King
    • Dollar store recipe hacks
    • The Right Stuff Series: Lori Bergamotto (Artificial Christmas trees)
    • A report on the importance of mammograms
  • Saturday, November 9
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.