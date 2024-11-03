As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 4th-8th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 4th-9th:
- Monday, November 4
- Carrie Ann Inaba (Dancing with the Stars)
- Winners of this year’s New York City Marathon
- Interview with a miracle mom who survived a brain aneurysm
- Lori Bergamotto (Toys inspired by Moana 2)
- Live reports from ABC News’ political powerhouse team of reporters one day before the presidential election
- Tuesday, November 5
- Holiday Deals & Steals with ABC’s e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
- Style 911 Series: Lori Bergamotto (Denim fashion tips)
- Chef Julia Turshen (Dinner meal ideas, all $20 or less)
- Wednesday, November 6
- Holiday Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Style 911 Series Tips on finding the best bra
- Chef Dan Pashman (Dinner deals all $20 or less)
- Thursday, November 7
- Chef Caroline Chambers ($20 meal ideas)
- Deals & Steals Skincare Bonanza withTory Johnson
- Style 911 (The best in shapewear)
- Friday, November 8
- First look at the trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King
- Dollar store recipe hacks
- The Right Stuff Series: Lori Bergamotto (Artificial Christmas trees)
- A report on the importance of mammograms
- Saturday, November 9
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.