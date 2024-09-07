“GMA” Guest List: Jeff Bridges, Eli Manning and More to Appear Week of September 9th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 9th-14th:

  • Monday, September 9
    • Amy Scheer and Hilary Knight (Professional Women’s Hockey League)
    • Eli Manning (ManningCast)
    • Venus Williams (Strive)
    • Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White (Wheel of Fortune)
    • Chris Connelly talks with Eugene and Dan Levy about hosting the 76th Emmy Awards
  • Tuesday, September 10
    • Matthew McConaughey (Greenlights)
    • Livvy Dunne (Gymnast)
    • Lauren Sánchez (The Fly Who Flew to Space)
  • Wednesday, September 11
  • Thursday, September 12
    • Reveal of the American Girl Girl of the Year 2025 doll
    • Laura Dave (The Night We Lost Him)
    • Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
    • Deals & Steals celebrating Tory Johnson’s birthday
  • Friday, September 13
    • Deals & Steals celebrating Tory Johnson’s birthday
    • Joe Locke (Agatha All Along)
    • Finance tips for first-time investors
  • Saturday, September 14
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.