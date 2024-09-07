As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 9th-14th:
- Monday, September 9
- Amy Scheer and Hilary Knight (Professional Women’s Hockey League)
- Eli Manning (ManningCast)
- Venus Williams (Strive)
- Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White (Wheel of Fortune)
- Chris Connelly talks with Eugene and Dan Levy about hosting the 76th Emmy Awards
- Tuesday, September 10
- Matthew McConaughey (Greenlights)
- Livvy Dunne (Gymnast)
- Lauren Sánchez (The Fly Who Flew to Space)
- Wednesday, September 11
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)
- DeMar DeRozan (Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm)
- Thursday, September 12
- Reveal of the American Girl Girl of the Year 2025 doll
- Laura Dave (The Night We Lost Him)
- Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
- Deals & Steals celebrating Tory Johnson’s birthday
- Friday, September 13
- Deals & Steals celebrating Tory Johnson’s birthday
- Joe Locke (Agatha All Along)
- Finance tips for first-time investors
- Saturday, September 14
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.