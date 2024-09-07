As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 9th-14th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 9th-14th:

Monday, September 9 Amy Scheer and Hilary Knight (Professional Women’s Hockey League) Eli Manning ( ManningCast ) Venus Williams ( Strive ) Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White ( Wheel of Fortune Chris Connelly talks with Eugene and Dan Levy about hosting the 76th Emmy Awards

Tuesday, September 10 Matthew McConaughey ( Greenlights ) Livvy Dunne (Gymnast) Lauren Sánchez ( The Fly Who Flew to Space )

Wednesday, September 11 Jeff Bridges ( The Old Man Kaitlin Olson ( High Potential DeMar DeRozan ( Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm )

Thursday, September 12 Reveal of the American Girl Girl of the Year 2025 doll Laura Dave ( The Night We Lost Him ) Kathryn Hahn ( Agatha All Along Deals & Steals celebrating Tory Johnson’s birthday

Friday, September 13 Deals & Steals celebrating Tory Johnson’s birthday Joe Locke ( Agatha All Along ) Finance tips for first-time investors

Saturday, September 14 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



