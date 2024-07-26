“Hamster & Gretel” Co-Exec. Producer Confirms Second Season Arrival Later This Year

Fans of the Disney Channel series Hamster & Gretel have been waiting anxiously for more news regarding a second season of the series, and now co-exec. producer Joanna Hausmann has shared that it will be arriving in September.

What’s Happening:

A new social media post from Joanna Hausmann, head writer, story editor, and co-executive producer of the Disney Channel animated series Hamster & Gretel , has confirmed the second season of the series will arrive in September.

Originally announced in January of 2023, Hamster and Gretel . One of my favorite parts of co-EPing this show was working with some of the most psychotically talented voices on earth next to the indomitable V.O director, @sara.sherman. These are just a few of the folks we had the pleasure of laughing with over the past three years and who I shamelessly annoyed for a selfie. Check out the new season in September!"

. One of my favorite parts of co-EPing this show was working with some of the most psychotically talented voices on earth next to the indomitable V.O director, @sara.sherman. These are just a few of the folks we had the pleasure of laughing with over the past three years and who I shamelessly annoyed for a selfie. Check out the new season in September!” Among those selfies, fans can spot Beck Bennett (voice of Hamster), Tim Robinson, Bobby Moynihan, Alyson Stoner (voice of The Destructress), and Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen, among others.

For its first season, the music-filled Hamster & Gretel introduces Kevin and younger sister Gretel, who are about to be bestowed super powers by space aliens. But something goes awry, and it’s Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) who suddenly have new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers.

You can catch the first season now on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney+