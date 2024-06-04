Get Your Hands On A Light-Up Memory Orb at AMC Theatres When Seeing “Inside Out 2”

The highly anticipated sequel from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out 2, is only days away and fans heading to AMC Theatres can get a fun collectible piece of merchandise to celebrate at their screening!

What’s Happening:

The latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out 2, is just around the corner and AMC Theatres has one of the coolest pieces of fun novelties for the film.

is just around the corner and AMC Theatres has one of the coolest pieces of fun novelties for the film. It won’t just be the families that light up for this highly-anticipated sequel, as the AMC will feature a memory orb cup that lights up too!

At their theaters, fans can snag an Inside Out 2 light-up memory orb and cup with mystery emotion topper, including a small popcorn and drink for just $23.99+tax!

light-up memory orb and cup with mystery emotion topper, including a small popcorn and drink for just $23.99+tax! Fans can get their hands on this item starting at 6/13 at participating theatres, only while supplies last.

For a complete list of the Inside Out 2 fun that’s in store at AMC theaters, including specialty flavors of ICEE beverages, a fan event screening, and more fun merch, check out our post here!

fun that’s in store at AMC theaters, including specialty flavors of ICEE beverages, a fan event screening, and more fun merch, check out our post Pixar Animation Studio’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen. Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14th.