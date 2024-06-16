“Inside Out 2” Achieves Biggest Global Animated Film Opening of All-Time

Inside Out 2 is proving to be a much needed hit for Disney and the movie industry at large, becoming the biggest global animated opening of all-time.
What’s Happening:
- The Pixar Animation Studios film — which brings audiences back into the mind of Riley as she deals with a host of new emotions as a teenager — made an estimated $155 million at the domestic box office this weekend.
- That makes Inside Out 2 not only the biggest box office opening of the year, but the second-biggest animated box office opening of all time domestically behind another Pixar film, 2018’s Incredibles 2.
- As for the global total of Inside Out 2, it has made $295 million worldwide so far. That’s the biggest global animated opening of all-time (assuming the same international release pattern and at current rates).
- The film easily surpassed the box office opening of its predecessor, Inside Out, which opened to $90 million in the summer of 2015 before going on to make $858 million worldwide.
- Inside Out 2 has also been a hit with critics so far, being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 96%.
About Inside Out 2:
- In the follow-up to 2015’s Oscar-winning Inside Out, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust—who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts—aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.
- The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.
- Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon.
- The film features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve.
- With music by Andrea Datzman, the all-new feature film is now playing only in theaters.
