“Inside Out 2” Achieves Biggest Global Animated Film Opening of All-Time

Inside Out 2 is proving to be a much needed hit for Disney and the movie industry at large, becoming the biggest global animated opening of all-time.

What’s Happening:

The Pixar Animation Studios film — which brings audiences back into the mind of Riley as she deals with a host of new emotions as a teenager — made an estimated $155 million at the domestic box office this weekend.

That makes Inside Out 2 not only the biggest box office opening of the year, but the second-biggest animated box office opening of all time domestically behind another Pixar film, 2018’s Incredibles 2 .

not only the biggest box office opening of the year, but the second-biggest animated box office opening of all time domestically behind another Pixar film, 2018’s . As for the global total of Inside Out 2 , it has made $295 million worldwide so far. That’s the biggest global animated opening of all-time (assuming the same international release pattern and at current rates).

, it has made $295 million worldwide so far. That’s the biggest global animated opening of all-time (assuming the same international release pattern and at current rates). The film easily surpassed the box office opening of its predecessor, Inside Out , which opened to $90 million in the summer of 2015 before going on to make $858 million worldwide.

, which opened to $90 million in the summer of 2015 before going on to make $858 million worldwide. Inside Out 2 has also been a hit with critics so far, being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 96%.

