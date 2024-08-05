Disney Jr.’s “Kindergarten: The Musical” Announces Premiere Date

The new 10-episode series has officially announced it will premiere next month. The Disney Jr series will also stream on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced that the new Disney Jr. series Kindergarten: The Musical will premiere on September 3rd at 8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT.
- Later that day, the series will also premiere on Disney Channel.
- The first 10 episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ on September 4th.
- The new series follows 5-year-old Berti and her new friends as they experience going to school for the first time. The show will feature Broadway-style musical numbers.
- The show will occasionally switch between CG to 2D animation to represent a shift into the characters’ imaginations. The series will highlight themes of self-expression, friendship, confidence in social situations, teamwork, the importance of imagination and the power of music.
- Kindergarten: The Musical features an all-star celebrity cast including:
- Gina Torres as Ms. Moreno
- Aloe Blacc as Berti’s Papi
- Ana Isabelle as Berti’s Mami
- Leona Lewis as Hedgehog Holmes
- Vincent Rodriguez III as Radish’s dad
- Other series regular cast members include:
- Andrea Rosa Guzman as Berti
- Zander Chin as Radish
- Leah Newman as Rose
- Shyam Balasubramanian as Tej
- Tandi Fomukong as Abigail
- Kailen Jude as Kenji
- Randy Perrine as Jamil
- Alice Halsey as Kat and Ellie
- Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley and Dan Petty, known for their songwriting in Disney Jr.’s Doc McStuffins, will write the music for the series alongside Tears for Fears member Charlton Pettus.
- Pettus and Lewis are also credited as show creators and executive producers of the new series.
- Tom Warburton (Muppet Babies) serves as executive producer and supervising director with Laurie Israel (Sofia the First) serving as co-executive producer and story editor.
- Grammy winner and Tony nominee Eva Noblezada will perform the theme song.
- Check out the trailer for Kindergarten: The Musical below:
