Disney Jr.’s “Kindergarten: The Musical” Announces Premiere Date

The new 10-episode series has officially announced it will premiere next month. The Disney Jr series will also stream on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced that the new Disney Jr. series Kindergarten: The Musical will premiere on September 3rd at 8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT.

Later that day, the series will also premiere on Disney Channel

The first 10 episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ on September 4th.

The new series follows 5-year-old Berti and her new friends as they experience going to school for the first time. The show will feature Broadway-style musical numbers.

The show will occasionally switch between CG to 2D animation to represent a shift into the characters’ imaginations. The series will highlight themes of self-expression, friendship, confidence in social situations, teamwork, the importance of imagination and the power of music.

Kindergarten: The Musical features an all-star celebrity cast including:
Gina Torres as Ms. Moreno
Aloe Blacc as Berti's Papi
Ana Isabelle as Berti's Mami
Leona Lewis as Hedgehog Holmes
Vincent Rodriguez III as Radish's dad

Other series regular cast members include:
Andrea Rosa Guzman as Berti
Zander Chin as Radish
Leah Newman as Rose
Shyam Balasubramanian as Tej
Tandi Fomukong as Abigail
Kailen Jude as Kenji
Randy Perrine as Jamil
Alice Halsey as Kat and Ellie

Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley and Dan Petty, known for their songwriting in Disney Jr.'s Doc McStuffins, will write the music for the series alongside Tears for Fears member Charlton Pettus.

Pettus and Lewis are also credited as show creators and executive producers of the new series.

Tom Warburton (Muppet Babies) serves as executive producer and supervising director with Laurie Israel (Sofia the First) serving as co-executive producer and story editor.

Grammy winner and Tony nominee Eva Noblezada will perform the theme song.

Check out the trailer for Kindergarten: The Musical below:

