Disney Jr.’s “Kindergarten: The Musical” Announces Premiere Date

The new 10-episode series has officially announced it will premiere next month. The Disney Jr series will also stream on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has announced that the new Disney Jr. series Kindergarten: The Musical will premiere on September 3rd at 8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT.
  • Later that day, the series will also premiere on Disney Channel.
  • The first 10 episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ on September 4th.
  • The new series follows 5-year-old Berti and her new friends as they experience going to school for the first time. The show will feature Broadway-style musical numbers.
  • The show will occasionally switch between CG to 2D animation to represent a shift into the characters’ imaginations. The series will highlight themes of self-expression, friendship, confidence in social situations, teamwork, the importance of imagination and the power of music.
  • Kindergarten: The Musical features an all-star celebrity cast including:
    • Gina Torres as Ms. Moreno
    • Aloe Blacc as Berti’s Papi
    • Ana Isabelle as Berti’s Mami
    • Leona Lewis as Hedgehog Holmes
    • Vincent Rodriguez III as Radish’s dad
  • Other series regular cast members include:
    • Andrea Rosa Guzman as Berti
    • Zander Chin as Radish
    • Leah Newman as Rose
    • Shyam Balasubramanian as Tej
    • Tandi Fomukong as Abigail
    • Kailen Jude as Kenji
    • Randy Perrine as Jamil
    • Alice Halsey as Kat and Ellie
  • Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley and Dan Petty, known for their songwriting in Disney Jr.’s Doc McStuffins, will write the music for the series alongside Tears for Fears member Charlton Pettus.
  • Pettus and Lewis are also credited as show creators and executive producers of the new series.
  • Tom Warburton (Muppet Babies) serves as executive producer and supervising director with Laurie Israel (Sofia the First) serving as co-executive producer and story editor.
  • Grammy winner and Tony nominee Eva Noblezada will perform the theme song.
  • Check out the trailer for Kindergarten: The Musical below:

