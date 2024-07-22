Zachary Levi Suggests Timothée Chalamet Play Flynn Ryder in Rumored “Tangled” Live-Action Remake

The original voice actor of Tangled’s Flynn Ryder has weighed in on who should play the part in Disney’s rumored live-action remake. The actor shared “unfortunately I feel like I’m a little old” to reprise the role.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Zachary Levi wants Timothée Chalamet to play Flynn Ryder in Disney’s live-action Tangled.
- Note: Disney has not officially announced the live-action remake.
- The actor, who voiced the Disney Prince in the 2010 animated hit, expressed that he believes someone younger than him should take on the role.
- He also admitted that he doesn’t “know all of the younger actors that could be that guy,” but noted that Chalamet is “already getting every other job.”
- However, the actor would still love to be involved in the project alongside Rapunzel actress Mandy Moore. He shared “I think it would be fun if Mandy and I got to be Rapunzel’s parents. I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us to pop into.”
- Levi also loves that fans of the film are campaigning for Disney to create a live-action version of the film. “I’m so proud of that movie I’m so grateful that I got to be a part of it,” he stated.
- Additionally, he said “Now that there’s talks of doing this live-action — I think it’s awesome, and I look forward to, you know, seeing how well that comes together.”
- Levi and Moore reprised their roles for 2017-2020’s Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. He described working on Disney Channel animated series as “really fun,” but that he was “bummed that we never got a sequel” to the film.
- Tangled is available to stream on Disney+.
