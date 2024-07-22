Zachary Levi Suggests Timothée Chalamet Play Flynn Ryder in Rumored “Tangled” Live-Action Remake

The original voice actor of Tangled’s Flynn Ryder has weighed in on who should play the part in Disney’s rumored live-action remake. The actor shared “unfortunately I feel like I’m a little old” to reprise the role.

The actor, who voiced the Disney Prince in the 2010 animated hit, expressed that he believes someone younger than him should take on the role.

He also admitted that he doesn’t “know all of the younger actors that could be that guy,” but noted that Chalamet is “already getting every other job.”

However, the actor would still love to be involved in the project alongside Rapunzel actress Mandy Moore. He shared “I think it would be fun if Mandy and I got to be Rapunzel’s parents. I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us to pop into.”

Levi also loves that fans of the film are campaigning for Disney to create a live-action version of the film. “I’m so proud of that movie I’m so grateful that I got to be a part of it,” he stated.

Additionally, he said “Now that there’s talks of doing this live-action — I think it’s awesome, and I look forward to, you know, seeing how well that comes together.”

