Australian Actress Catherine Laga‘aia to Portray Moana in Disney’s Live-Action Adaptation

Catherine Laga‘aia will be voyaging to Motunui and beyond as the adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana.
What’s Happening:
- The cast of Disney’s live-action version of Moana continues to grow, with the reveal that Australian actress Catherine Laga‘aia will portray Moana herself.
- The cast also includes Auckland, New Zealander John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, NZ, was cast as the revered Gramma Tala.
- They join the previously announced Dwayne Johnson, who will reprise his role as the larger-than-life demigod Maui.
- Releasing in theaters on July 10th, 2026, Moana is directed by Thomas Kail, who helmed Hamilton on Broadway and Disney+, Grease Live and the first and last episodes of Hulu’s lauded limited series We Were the Lucky Ones.
- Production begins on Moana this summer, with Jared Bush (animated Moana) and Dana Ledoux Miller (Netflix’s Thai Cave Rescue) tapped for the project.
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original songs, will also serve as producer, with original Moana voice Auli‘i Cravalho serving as an executive producer.
What They’re Saying:
- Catherine Laga‘aia: “I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites. My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”
- Director Thomas Kail: “I am thrilled to have met Catherine, Rena, Frankie and John through this casting process. I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together. And there’s no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne—actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too.”