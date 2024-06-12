Australian Actress Catherine Laga‘aia to Portray Moana in Disney’s Live-Action Adaptation

Catherine Laga‘aia will be voyaging to Motunui and beyond as the adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana.

continues to grow, with the reveal that Australian actress Catherine Laga‘aia will portray Moana herself. The cast also includes Auckland, New Zealander John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, NZ, was cast as the revered Gramma Tala.

They join the previously announced Dwayne Johnson, who will reprise his role as the larger-than-life demigod Maui.

this summer, with Jared Bush (animated ) and Dana Ledoux Miller (Netflix’s ) tapped for the project. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original songs, will also serve as producer, with original Moana voice Auli‘i Cravalho serving as an executive producer.

