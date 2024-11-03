Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of November 4th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of November 4th-8th:

Monday, November 4 Nicole Scherzinger ( Sunset Blvd.) Kandi Burruss

Tuesday, November 5 Tony Goldwyn ( Law and Order ) Ted McGinley ( Shrinking )

Wednesday, November 6 Maria Menounos ( Christmas at Plumhill Manor ) Nicolas Alexander Chavez ( Grotesquerie )

Thursday, November 7 Carrie Ann Inaba ( Dancing With The Stars ) Auli’i Cravalho ( Moana 2 )

Friday, November 8 Lauren Graham Tim Matheson ( Damn Glad To Meet You: My Seven Decades In The Hollywood Trenches ) Amy Goodman (Tips on how to get ahead on holiday shopping)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.