Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of September 9th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of September 9th-13th:

Monday, September 9 Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White ( Ryan’s role as the new host of Wheel of Fortune ) James McAvoy ( Speak New Evil ) Dr. Anthony Youn (Pros and cons of cosmetic surgeries)

Tuesday, September 10 Demi Moore Dr. Melina Jampolis (Supplements for healthy aging) Performance by Los Lonely Boys

Wednesday, September 11 Kaitlin Olson ( High Potential ) Dr. Roshini Raj (Healthy diets to beat aging)

Thursday, September 12 Jeff Bridges ( The Old Man ) Juliette Lewis ( The Thicket ) Dr. Jonathan Leary (Benefits of anti-aging remedies)

Friday, September 13 Laverne Cox ( Uglies ) Usher ( Usher: Rendezvous in Paris ) Jim Kwik (Tips on how to improve your memory)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.