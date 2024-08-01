LP Radio – August 2024

This August, we are in the midst of the games of the 33rd Olympiad: The 2024 Paris Olympics! As an (unhealthy) Olympics obsessor, it felt correct to take a trip around the world this month. Thanks to songs utilized in the opening ceremony in Paris, it felt like a wonderful chance to highlight some talents from around the world and enjoy the Earth as a global musical unit. Turn on the games and crank up this month’s edition of LP Radio.

With LP Radio, you'll be receiving a dozen songs curated into a playlist. Every month, these dozen tracks are made up of half from The Walt Disney Company and half from the wide world of music. For this month, it’s a trip around the world in honor of the Olympics.

This playlist has songs from Colombia, Nigeria, Germany, South Korea, and, of course, France. From the song of the Olympics (“Hello World” by Gwen Stefani & Anderson .Paak) and one of my favorites featured in this year’s opening ceremony (“I had a dream” by Nicky Doll) to a multilingual welcome (“Be Our Guest” from Disney’s On The Record) and my favorite ever EPCOT performers to ever exist (“Tout laisser tomber” by Raffy), it’s a full trip around the world.

Want to check out July’s LP Radio? Head here!

Want to suggest songs and/or a theme for September? Be sure to let us know on Twitter/X!