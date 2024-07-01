LP Radio – July 2024

July is always a bit more stressful than we give it credit for as the year drags along. You want to make sure you’re having a fulfilling summer, so you start to overexert yourself with beach days and barbecues and plans on plans on plans. The heat is insurmountable, and yet, the outside remains the only way to “enjoy the season”. July is hard, so why not sit back and relax with this month’s edition of LP Radio.

With LP Radio, you’ll be receiving a dozen songs curated into a playlist. Every month, these dozen tracks are made up of half from The Walt Disney Company and half from the wide world of music. For this month, it’s a smooth summer collection.

This playlist has easy, breezy, beautiful tracks from animated films (Raya and the Last Dragon’s “Lead the Way”), some phenomenal up-and-coming artists (Beane and Sam Creighton), and ethereal tunes from some of the best albums released this year (Kacey Musgraves’ “Lonely Millionaire”). Take the time to chill out this summer.

https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/lp-radio-july-24/pl.u-76oNJDNsxj4ILI

Want to suggest songs and/or a theme for August? Be sure to let us know on Twitter/X!