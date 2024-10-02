LP Radio – October 2024

October is here which means an influx of choosing music that makes you go “oooo, that’s like creepy, but in a fun way!” It was a natural choice to go the spooky route this month with Halloween reigning supreme. However, this might not be the most obvious of Halloween playlists, so don’t expect “Thriller” or “The Monster Mash”. Instead, this month’s playlist is twelve songs that will leave you creeped and freaked with this dark look at music.

With LP Radio, you'll be receiving a dozen songs curated into a playlist. Every month, these dozen tracks are made up of half from The Walt Disney Company and half from the wide world of music. This month, it’s a fall festival celebrating Halloween.

This playlist includes an absolute killer track from Hulu’s Bad Hair (“I Get It” By Kelly Rowland) and the horrifying dance number from Hulu’s Fresh (“Le jardin” by La Femme), paired with some rousing rock songs about avoiding Ghostface (“Still Alive” by Demi Lovato) and stalker-adjacent dance hits (Katy Perry & Zedd’s “365″). I really tried to take the usual Halloween playlist mood and find some new and different takes on what can bring the perfect amount of fright to the season.

