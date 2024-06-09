Walt Disney Animation Studios Releases Look At Making Of “D.I.Y. Duck”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a behind the scenes look at D.I.Y. Duck.

D.I.Y. Duck is the newest animated short featuring Donald Duck.

is the newest animated short featuring Donald Duck. In celebration of his 90th birthday, the new short has been released on Disney+

Alongside the actual short, a new video from soon-to-be Disney Legend Mark Henn highlights his work as writer and director on the hand-drawn short, along with the work of the entire animating team.

Be sure to check out Alex’s review of D.I.Y. Duck, which is now streaming on Disney+ and YouTube.

