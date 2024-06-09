Walt Disney Animation Studios Releases Look At Making Of “D.I.Y. Duck”

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a behind the scenes look at D.I.Y. Duck.

What’s Happening:

  • D.I.Y. Duck is the newest animated short featuring Donald Duck.
  • In celebration of his 90th birthday, the new short has been released on Disney+ and the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube channel.
  • Alongside the actual short, a new video from soon-to-be Disney Legend Mark Henn highlights his work as writer and director on the hand-drawn short, along with the work of the entire animating team.

