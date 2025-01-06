Marvel Contest of Champions Celebrates 2025 with New Champions, Quests, and a Subscription Service

Check out all of the amazing new content coming to the game this January.

The hit mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions is now officially a decade old. Celebrating its anniversary back on December 10th, developers Kabam spent the past half a year bringing in a new era of the Battlerealm, and they aren’t ready to slow down yet. Let’s check out all the amazing updates coming to the game this month.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Contest of Champions is ready to keep the battle going after an exciting and content filled 10th anniversary celebration.

Heading into the new year, the game is introducing new content and reintroducing popular offerings to bring players even more action to the mobile game.

First up marks the return of the Summoner’s Choice Champion Vote. The annual tradition allows players to choose which new champion they want to see added to the game.

This year’s lineup features characters that are more interested in combat than conversation.

The 8 characters include: Hellcat – A superhero superfan that dedicated her life to becoming one herself. Daredevil (Elektra) – This former assassin has dedicated their life to protecting Hell’s Kitchen from crime and corruption. Mr. Knight – Seeking justice and vengeance, this character’s many minds find power from the moon. Hunter’s Moon – Initially a non-believer, after having his life saved by Khonshu, this doctor has gone on to become a dedicated follower. Colleen Wing – An expert martial artist and private investigator, this justice seeking character is a great addition to any team. The Shroud – Originally known as Max Coleridge, he received dark powers from ancient rituals and now uses his strength to fight crime. Echo

While voting in round 1 ends tonight, players will have two more opportunities to make their voice heard in deciding on the game’s newest character.

The second round of voting kicks off on January 10th and goes until the 12th with the final round of voting running from January 17th through 19th.

To vote, players will need to claim a “selector” from the in-game mail tab and choose their champions. Players get 5 votes, but can earn more from Champion’s Choice Solo Objectives as well as from visiting the Marvel Contest of Champions webstore here

Ushering in the new year, Marvel Contest of Champions is releasing two new champions this month with Okoye and Gentle. Okoye (Releasing January 16th) – This champion is an experienced member of the Dora Milaje and protects and fights alongside Black Panther. Her close-combat skills and her sharp mind will make Okoye a worthy competitor in the Battlerealm. Gentle (Releasing on January 30th) – Mutant Nezhno Abidemi was born in Wakanda and experienced persecution for most of his life. After advice from his wife Ororo Munro, AKA Storm, King T’Challa sent the young mutant to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters where he earned the title Gentle for his calm demeanor.

Beginning on January 8th, a new permanent quest titled “The Mausoleum” will hit the game.

Continuing the saga between The Deathless and The Summoner, Deathless Thanos and the other Deathless will continue to cause chaos. The Summoner will need to create a series of strength challenges for players to take on these ruthless characters.

The final boss, Deathless Thanos, can be acquired by completing all that The Mausoleum has to offer.

Fans can also look forward to the relaunch of Summoner’s Sigil.

The monthly subscription service, which comes out on January 27th, provides subscribers with new perks and rewards. These include a 30% boost to attack and health to help new players power through Story Quest Acts 1 through 6.

Marvel Contest of Champions updates will also include bug fixes, “Precious Metal” event quest, “Vaults of the Deathless” Side Quest, and more. You can read all about the latest update notes here

Marvel Contest of Champions is free-to-play and available now on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

