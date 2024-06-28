“MYSTIQUE” – A New Five Issue Solo Series From Marvel Arrives This Fall

This fall, Mystique will headline her new solo series. Set in the X-Men’s upcoming From the Ashes era, she will continue her legacy as a mutant murderess.

What’s Happening:

Marvel announced

MYSTIQUE is written and drawn by award-winning creator Declan Shalvey ( MOON KNIGHT , DEAD MAN LOGAN)

The new series will explore the dark side of the Marvel Universe, showcasing an action and espionage packed tale starring the world's most mysterious mutant.

Mystique will be reunited with her wife Destiny and children Rogue and Nightcrawler on Krakoa. With the fall of the mutant nation, Mystique’s brawn is, once again, necessary in protecting mutants everywhere.

Mystique will catch the attention of Nick Fury with her long hit list, leading to a deadly chase as the shapeshifter traverses her way across the Marvel Universe.

Mystique will receive a new costume as this new series calls back to her adored early ‘00s spy series. She is promised to take on a crucial role in the mutant world.

Nick Fury will be faced with the ultimate challenge as he discovers a series of lies that track back to Mystique. The shapeshifting mutant terrorist will remind the world exactly why it fears her.

Shalvey shared his excitement to embark on this new journey with Mystique, stating "Mystique is hands down one of the most compelling characters to come from the Marvel Universe… To have an opportunity to put my own stamp on such an iconic character and showcase her in a series of her own is a unique privilege… As a rabid X-fan since childhood, I’m having a blast channeling all my X-enthusiasm into writing and drawing this project," he continued. "In this series, Mystique is reeling from the fall of Krakoa. She’s a rogue element with no accountability putting a mysterious plan into action, ruthlessly destroying anything and anyone in her way."

Marvel’s MYSTIQUE will go on sale October 16th at local comic shops everywhere.

