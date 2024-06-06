NHL Legend Mark Messier Signs New Multi-Year Deal With ESPN

ESPN has announced that hockey legend Mark Messier will continue to serve as a broadcaster for the network in a new contract.

What’s Happening:

ESPN announced

Joining the ESPN broadcast team in 2021, Messier serves as lead studio analyst for the NHL.

The highly accomplished hockey player is the third highest scoring NHL player of all time with 1887 points. He sits behind only Wayne Gretzky and Jaromir Jagr.

Throughout his extensive career in the NHL, Messier is the only professional athlete to captain two different franchises to championships with the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers.

His vast knowledge of leadership, teamwork, and undoubtable skill makes his voice at ESPN invaluable.

Mark Gross, ESPN Senior Vice President, Production and Remote events shared his excitement about the deal stating “Mark Messier brings such depth and insight to our hockey coverage, and truly embodies what it means to be the ultimate team player. As a first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer with six Stanley Cups, he’s been a tremendous addition to our studio coverage, and we’re thrilled to reach a contract extension with a true NHL legend.”

Read More: