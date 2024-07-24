Photos: “Planet of the Apes” Experience at SDCC 2024

A Planet of the Apes Experience has opened as a part of San Diego Comic Con.

The installation is a celebration of the entire Planet of the Apes franchise, including the original series, the early aughts remake, and the newest series of prequels.

Included are props, artwork, and maquettes of the characters from the films.

The finale includes a themed space with props and costumes, highlighting the most recent Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Visitors of the experience receive a special poster.

The experience will be available to visit in San Diego all Comic Con weekend.