“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Announces Hulu Debut Date

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is heading to Hulu sooner than you may think.
What’s Happening:
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the latest film in the hit 20th Century Studios franchise, has announced its streaming debut.
- Noah and his ape community, set many generations after the rise of Caesar, will hit Hulu on August 2nd.
- Kingdom joins the other nine films in the franchise on Hulu, the home to the entire Ape series:
- War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
- Planet of the Apes (2001)
- Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973)
- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)
- Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)
- Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
