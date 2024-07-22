“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Announces Hulu Debut Date

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is heading to Hulu sooner than you may think.

What’s Happening:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes , the latest film in the hit 20th Century Studios franchise, has announced its streaming debut.

Kingdom joins the other nine films in the franchise on Hulu, the home to the entire Ape series: War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) Planet of the Apes (2001) Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971) Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) Planet of the Apes (1968)

