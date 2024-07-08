Primark Celebrates Pride Rock in a New “The Lion King” 30th Anniversary Collection

In celebration of Disney’s The Lion King’s 30th anniversary, the fashion brand has released a new collection of affordable clothing for the whole family.

What’s Happening:

Primark has released a brand new collection of The Lion King themed clothing and accessories.

themed clothing and accessories. The new line, which is made of recycled and sustainable sourced materials, celebrates the film’s 30th anniversary. Featuring Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumbaa and more, the collection includes womenswear, kidswear, and accessories. Starting at only $4.50, this incredibly affordable collaboration is available at all Primark US stores.

You can view the full collection, which ranges from $4.50-$21 per item, here

As a part of the launch, Primark has released a new video showcasing The Lion King themed onesies being passed down. It is part of an effort to encourage people to wear their clothing for longer. You can checkout the campaign below:

