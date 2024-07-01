“The Lion King” 30th Anniversary Fan Screening Coming to Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre, Tickets Available Now

With the recent announcement that Disney’s animated masterpiece The Lion King would be returning to movie theaters for its 30th anniversary, it was only a matter of time before we received official word from Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre about a special celebration for fans.

The Disney-operated El Capitan Theatre in the heart of Hollywood, California, will be hosting a special 30th anniversary fan screening of the beloved 1994 modern animated classic The Lion King .

. The event will take place on the evening of Thursday, July 11th, and the admission price includes popcorn and a fountain drink.

El Capitan Theatre: “Back on the Big Screen to celebrate its 30th Anniversary – The Lion King tells the story of an extraordinary coming-of-age adventure as Simba, a lioncub who cannot wait to be king, searches for his destiny in the great ‘Circle of Life.’ The film features an ensemble voice cast including Matthew Broderick, Moira Kelly, Jeremy Irons, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, Rowan Atkinson, Niketa Calame, Robert Guillaume, and James Earl Jones. Original songs were written by composer Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice, with a score by Hans Zimmer.”

Disney’s The Lion King 30th anniversary fan screening will take place on Thursday, July 11th at 7:00 PM. Be sure to visit El Capitan Theatre’s official website for additional details and to purchase advance tickets.

