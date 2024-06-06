Disney’s 1994 Animated Masterpiece “The Lion King” Returning to Theaters This Summer for 30th Anniversary

Fans of Disney’s original The Lion King animated movie will have a lot to celebrate this summer as the film returns to theaters, marking the 30th anniversary of the acclaimed masterpiece.

What’s happening:

Today via its official X account, Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that its beloved 1994 animated masterpiece The Lion King will be returning to movie theaters in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary.

will be returning to movie theaters in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary. The Lion King was originally released on June 15th, 1994, and went on to gross nearly a billion dollars worldwide. For over 15 years it reigned as the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

was originally released on June 15th, 1994, and went on to gross nearly a billion dollars worldwide. For over 15 years it reigned as the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It was also nominated for four Academy Awards, winning two (for Best Original Score and Best Original Song) in a period before “Best Animated Feature” was a category at the Oscars.

The movie was directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, and stars the voice talents of Matthew Broderick and Jonathan Taylor Thomas as adult and young Simba, Jeremy Irons as Scar, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Moira Kelly and Niketa Calame as adult and young Nala, Nathan Lane as Timon, Ernie Sabella as Pumbaa, Robert Guillaume as Rafiki, and Rowan Atkinson as Zazu.

In 2019 a CGI remake of the film directed by Jon Favreau also became a tremendous success at the box office, and currently rests atop the list of highest-grossing animated features worldwide.

What they’re saying:

Disney Animation: “Return to Pride Rock this summer. Celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King and experience it in theaters beginning July 12.”

“Return to Pride Rock this summer. Celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King and experience it in theaters beginning July 12.” Artist Tom Whalen: “I am beyond honored to have been asked by Disney to create the poster for THE LION KING's 30th anniversary release! This has long been one of my favorite animated films and I can't wait to revisit it in theaters beginning July 12!”

The Lion King will be returning to movie theaters beginning July 12th. Check your local listings for details.

