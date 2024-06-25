“Primos” Now Set For July Debut on Disney Channel

After much controversy and a few delays, it seems that we are on track for the new series from Disney TV Animation, Primos, to debut later next month.

A new interview with the LA Times reveals that the long-awaited and oft-delayed animated series, Primos, is now set to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+

The new series from creator Natasha Kline, is based on her own childhood summers spent with her cousins. In the new animated series, we follow Tater Ramirez Humphrey (Myrna Velasco), an imaginative free spirit bursting with creative energy who is ready to spend the summer of her 10th birthday sorting out her goals and dreams. But her plans are derailed when she learns that her mother has invited all 12 of her primos – cousins – to spend the summer at their home and share her room.

Kline described the character to the LA Times ,

She also described Tater’s sister Nellie (Melissa Villaseñor) as a realist, and the relationship with her mom, Bibi (Michelle Ortiz), as loving and supportive. Her dad, Bud (Jim Conroy) as “a bit more trepidatious with her. He’s worried because she is such a big dreamer.” The Primos cast also includes Angélica María as Tater’s grandmother and Cheech Marin as Tater’s grandfather.

The Primos cast also includes Angélica María as Tater's grandmother and Cheech Marin as Tater's grandfather. Originally set to debut in January, the premiere was pushed back to June to premiere alongside the full-length feature based on the hit Disney Channel animated series, Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation. However, those dates came and went with no sign of Primos.

However, those dates came and went with no sign of . Back in June of 2023, a video of the opening titles and theme of the show were released and were immediately met with backlash. Complaints ranged that the theme song was grammatically incorrect in Spanish, the fictional setting of “Terremoto Heights” which translates to Earthquake Heights, and even the yellow tint of the sky – a cinematic trope used by films and TV shows typically set in Mexico.

Many elements of the show have reportedly been changed – the show is now set in “Hacienda Heights” and it is made more obvious that the show is taking place in a Los Angeles Neighborhood, similar to that of Kline’s own upbringing – akin to Fontana or Riverside. As for the hue – that was always meant to represent the summer smog-filled days of Los Angeles in the ‘90s.

For more about how personal the series is, drawing from Kline’s own experiences, be sure to check out the full story over at the L.A. Times.

Primos is slated to debut on Disney Channel on July 25th at 8:00 PM on Disney Channel, with two new episodes airing weekly on Saturdays at 9:00 AM starting July 27th. The first nine episodes of the show are slated to arrive on Disney+ on July 26th.

