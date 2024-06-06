Ranking: My Favorite Worlds From “Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix”

In a continuation of my Kingdom Hearts world ranking and in celebration of the upcoming release of the series on Steam, let's rank my favorite Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix worlds.

After closing the door to Kingdom Hearts in Kingdom Hearts Final Mix (KHFM) and the events of Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days and Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories we begin Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix (KH2FM). Without spoiling too much, Sora has woken up from a coma-like sleep having his memories restored and realizes that he has lost most of his abilities. A new enemy has joined the heartless. Known as nobodies, these enemies are what remains of someone who has lost their heart. Many of them take new forms, but a strong willed person can retain their body and soul when separated from their heart. With an emerging threat from a group of nobodies known as Organization XIII, Sora, Donald, and Goofy must, once again, fight the heartless and nobodies to protect the hearts of the worlds.

Let’s get into the world ranking!

15. Atlantica

In this watered down version of the level from Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, we see Sora take up a love for music. This glorified rhythm game of a world doesn’t offer much in terms of game play. However, “Swim This Way” is a bop and if you like the music from The Little Mermaid you’ll still “have a lot of finny fun.”

14. Agrabah

In another repeat level from the first game, Agrabah doesn’t offer the same thrill as many of the other worlds in KH2FM. Reuniting with Aladdin, Genie, and Jasmine is really fun. Getting to fly around on the magic carpet also provides some exciting new gameplay. Overall, it’s just not a standout in this masterpiece of a game.

13. Port Royal

In the first world inspired by a live-action movie, Port Royal brings players into the story of Pirates of the Caribbean. The idea of becoming a pirate with Captain Jack Sparrow sounds like an enticing promise until you enter the level. With the limited graphic power of the PlayStation 2, the world feels a bit uncanny valley. It lacks the colors and style of the other worlds in the game. The gameplay, traveling passively via ship, leaves you feeling less like an adventuring pirate and more like a part of the crew. The dark nature of the movies does provide a nice change of pace to the story of KH2FM, and they definitely proved that they could handle the property later in the series. Port Royal, however, mostly sinks.

12. Disney Castle

It is really exciting to get to visit Disney Castle. After seeing it throughout cutscenes in the first game, getting to walk around the cartoonish halls of King Mickey’s kingdom feels like a long time coming. However, the level doesn’t contain much in terms of exploration or gameplay. If it was fleshed out a bit more, it would be significantly higher on the list. Get ready to have The Mickey Mouse March stuck in your head.

11. Olympus Coliseum

Returning to Olympus Coliseum, players will find themselves in the Underworld. In an expanded version of the level from Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, players get to explore much more of the world of Hercules. However, I find the Underworld to be rather bland and frustrating to navigate. There isn’t much to differentiate between areas on the map. The level does contain the Underdrome, an area where players can enter cups to challenge themselves against seeds of heartless and nobodies, however, you do not earn XP unlike the cups in KHFM. Overall, Olympus Coliseum and the Underworld are underwhelming.

10. Land of Dragons

Based on Disney’s Mulan, Land of Dragons is one of the new Disney worlds in KH2FM. Players get to explore many different environments including the lush Bamboo Grove, the snowy Mountain Summit, and the Palace. Teaming up with Mulan is incredibly fun especially with the amount of enemies you’ll fight on the Summit. To me, it does feel a bit more passive than the other Disney worlds that really include you in the story.

9. Pride Lands

Sora turns into a lion. And he carries his keyblade in his mouth. This The Lion King inspired level is so cute. The world is really amusing to navigate and the gameplay is great, but none of that is as important as lion Sora, turtle Goofy, and Donald who is just a different bird. It is so much fun to experience the main trio in such a different way. It’s such a good reminder of the series' perfect balance of darkness and whimsy.

8. Beast’s Castle

Player’s will get to reunite with Beast, but this time in his home world. The expansive castle provides so many creepy corridors to explore, and all your favorite characters from the film can be found. The real highlight of this world is a major boss battle against the darkness-possessed chandelier in the ballroom. I think they really captured how players would want to explore the world of Beauty and the Beast.

7. Space Paranoids

Sora, Donald, and Goofy enter the world of Tron in this retro sci-fi world. A sub-world of Hollow Bastion, the trio get to explore The Grid and ride on the Solar Sailer. The world, while shorter than many of the main worlds, has such a unique aesthetic that makes it memorable to explore. This world predates Tron: Legacy.

6. 100 Acre Wood

In another repeat world from KHFM, 100 Acre Wood is now reinhabited by Pooh and all his friends. With expanded mini games and heartfelt moments, this world really embraces players into the relaxed world of Winnie the Pooh. The mostly action-less level embraces nostalgia and the power of friendship perfectly, really driving home some of the main themes of the series. I did cry.

5. Halloween Town

We are back with Jack Skellington, but this isn’t the same Halloween Town from KHFM. In this expanded story and world, players will get to travel to Christmas Town, meet the real Santa Claus, and fight possessed toys with the charming skeleton. This is my second favorite of the Disney worlds in KH2FM, and is always one of my favorites to replay.

4. The World That Never Was

In the final level of KH2FM, players will experience a marathon of action and emotions. In the climax of this game, players will face off with the most powerful members of Organization XIII and reunite with characters for the first time since the beginning of the first game.

3. Hollow Bastion

With your Final Fantasy friends taking up a new home base in the dilapidated world, Hollow Bastion becomes a respite for Sora, Donald, and Goofy to reconnect with friends and form game plans to defeat the Organization. No longer confined to the castle from the first game, Sora and friends get to explore the surrounding areas. This level also contains some of the most interesting fights in the game. The level also contains the Cavern of Remembrance, a series of optional fights for players to challenge themselves, which has my favorite music in the game.

2. Timeless River

In this sub-world of Disney Castle, Sora, Donald, and Goofy travel to Mickey's past and fight enemies in the vintage, black and white cartoon-styled world. Fans of old Mickey cartoons will find numerous references to some of the mouse’s career defining classics. It also has some of the best music in the game and some very unique gameplay.

Twilight Town

The opening world of this game is the steampunk fantasy original world Twilight Town. It impactfully makes you feel like you belong there, allowing you to skateboard through the streets, debunk the mysteries of the town, and celebrate the last days of summer with your friends. The music is some of the best in the series, and it remains a fan favorite world.

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix is considered by some to be the best game in the series and is absolutely worth a play-through. Make sure you pick up Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix and the rest of the Kingdom Hearts series when they release on Steam June 13th.

Read More: