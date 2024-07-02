Laci Mosley’s “Scam Goddess” Podcast Is Being Adapted Into A Non-Fiction Series With ABC New Studios

The hit fraud-focused podcast is being adapted into a brand new non-scripted show. Here’s everything we know about today’s announcement.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Scam Goddess is being adapted into a new non-scripted show by ABC

is being adapted into a new non-scripted show by The podcast, created by actor, writer, and producer Laci Mosley, was launched in 2019 to discuss and expose fraud and those who practice it.

Mosley will serve as host on the new program.

Recent episodes of the podcast showcased singer-songwriter and actor Luke James discussing scam rappers, Kyle Kasabian exploring the 2019 fraud case against reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, and Insecure star Jay Ellis sharing his thoughts on career criminal Gerald Blanchard.

star Jay Ellis sharing his thoughts on career criminal Gerald Blanchard. In 2022, Time Magazine ranked Scam Goddess one of the top 10 best podcasts of the year. Mosley also received the Best Overall Host Award at the 2024 iHeart Podcast Awards.

one of the top 10 best podcasts of the year. Mosley also received the Best Overall Host Award at the 2024 iHeart Podcast Awards. In addition to the new series, Mosley will be releasing her debut book titled Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts, and Schemes on September 10th. The book is an essay collection about fraud's impact on our world and how the scammer mindset affected Mosley growing up.

on September 10th. The book is an essay collection about fraud's impact on our world and how the scammer mindset affected Mosley growing up. Mosley will also host a live show at Los Angeles’ Regent theatre on September 22 to celebrate the show’s 5th anniversary.

Mosley is also known for starring alongside Miranda Consgrove in Paramount+’s reboot of iCarly.

