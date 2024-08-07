Princess Leia Stands by Her Father’s Side in Variant Cover for “Star Wars: Darth Vader #50”

A vision of Princess Leia at Darth Vader’s side in her own armor graces the cover of Darth Vader #50, the giant-sized finale to Greg Pak’s epic run.

What’s Happening:

Next month’s Star Wars : Darth Vader #50 will have a special backup story by series writer Greg Pak and frequent series artist Luke Ross that explores the possibility of Princess Leia joining the dark side!

will have a special backup story by series writer Greg Pak and frequent series artist Luke Ross that explores the possibility of Princess Leia joining the dark side! Fans can get a glimpse at the story now in an all-new variant cover by best-selling cover artist Derrick Chew. Also available as a virgin cover, Chew’s cover reveals a new armored look for Leia that will debut in the issue.

The final issue of the longest-running Darth Vader comic series ever, Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 will deliver the stunning conclusion to Vader’s tormented battle against the Emperor’s schemes and the Schism Imperial’s secret plot to topple the Empire.

will deliver the stunning conclusion to Vader’s tormented battle against the Emperor’s schemes and the Schism Imperial’s secret plot to topple the Empire. Together with Star Wars #50, it’ll be the finale to the current era of Marvel The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.