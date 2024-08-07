Princess Leia Stands by Her Father’s Side in Variant Cover for “Star Wars: Darth Vader #50”

A vision of Princess Leia at Darth Vader’s side in her own armor graces the cover of Darth Vader #50, the giant-sized finale to Greg Pak’s epic run.
- Next month’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 will have a special backup story by series writer Greg Pak and frequent series artist Luke Ross that explores the possibility of Princess Leia joining the dark side!
- Fans can get a glimpse at the story now in an all-new variant cover by best-selling cover artist Derrick Chew. Also available as a virgin cover, Chew’s cover reveals a new armored look for Leia that will debut in the issue.
- The final issue of the longest-running Darth Vader comic series ever, Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 will deliver the stunning conclusion to Vader’s tormented battle against the Emperor’s schemes and the Schism Imperial’s secret plot to topple the Empire.
- Together with Star Wars #50, it’ll be the finale to the current era of Marvel’s Star Wars line that takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
- Come October, a new age of Star Wars comic book storytelling begins in Star Wars: Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising, the first of three limited series depicting the legendary final battle of the Galactic Civil War, a saga that bridges the Original and Sequel Trilogies.
- Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 arrives in comic book stores on September 18th.