Star Wars Shares New YouTube Video Highlighting The Costumes of “The Acolyte”

The new YouTube video highlights the importance of costuming in the new Disney+ series.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars The Acolyte

In the approximately two minute video, costume designer Jennifer Bryan and actors Amandla Stenberg, Charlie Barnett and Manny Jacinto shared a behind the scenes look at what went into the costumes of the series.

Bryan stated her starting point for her inspiration came from a trip up to Skywalker Ranch. She credits Tricia Biggar’s work as a key point in her process designing the incredible costumes in The Acolyte.

Additionally, the actors praised the detailed work Bryan did to help create these characters. They also note Easter-eggs that she designed into the costumes.

“What I Love about costume design is the really wide scope of your imagination that you just get to use, from ancient times to science fiction and everything in between. It’s just so fun to just, like, explore all of that and put it into clothing,” Bryan shared.

The entire first season of The Acolyte is streaming now on Disney+.

