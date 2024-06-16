“There’s Always a Twist at the End” – Looking Back at All of the Mysterious Woman’s Appearances in “Doctor Who”

There’s always a twist at the end, as the identity of the mysterious Susan Triad was finally revealed in this week’s episode of Doctor Who. A newly released video features actress Susan Twist recounting all of the appearances of her mysterious character in the series so far.

What’s Happening:

SPOILER: In this week’s penultimate episode of Doctor Who , “The Legend of Ruby Sunday,”

In this week’s penultimate episode of , Newcomers to Doctor Who may not know the name Sutekh, but for fans of the classic era of the show, this name has big implications. Learn more about the character’s history here

may not know the name Sutekh, but for fans of the classic era of the show, this name has big implications. Learn more about the character’s history Prior to appearing as Susan Triad, Twist had appeared in a number of previous episodes of the show, going back to the 60th anniversary special “Wild Blue Yonder” – each time as a different character.

In this new behind the scenes featurette, the actress talks about all of her appearances in the series.

Every Susan Twist Appearance:

“Wild Blue Yonder” – Mrs. Merridew

“The Church on Ruby Road” – Unnamed Woman in a Pub

“Space Babies” – Gina Scalzi

“The Devil’s Chord” – Tea Lady

“Boom” – Villengard Ambulance AI

“73 Yards” – Hiker

“Dot and Bubble” – Penny Pepper-Bean

“Rogue” – Portrait of the Duke’s Mother

“The Legend of Ruby Sunday” – Susan Triad / Sutekh

About Doctor Who:

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

Follow our Doctor Who tag

New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+