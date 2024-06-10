“The Acolyte” Maintains Biggest Series Premiere on Disney+ This Year with Impressive Five Day Total

The numbers for the new Star Wars series The Acolyte continue to impress, with the series drawing in 11 million views in its first five days.

What’s Happening:

After taking a lightspeed trip to 4.8 million views in one day The Acolyte ‘s premiere episode drove 11.1 million views globally based on five days of streaming.

‘s premiere episode drove 11.1 million views globally based on five days of streaming. These numbers maintain its status as the biggest series premiere on Disney+

Disney defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

The first episode thrusts viewers right into the action with a gripping fight scene that sets off the central mystery of the series.

About The Acolyte:

The Acolyte is set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

The series stars: Amandla Stenberg Lee Jung-jae Manny Jacinto Dafne Keen Charlie Barnett Jodie Turner-Smith Rebecca Henderson Dean-Charles Chapman Carrie-Anne Moss

The Acolyte comes from creator and showrunner Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), who also serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte are now streaming on Disney+, with additional episodes dropping every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

