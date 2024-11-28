New Verse to “it’s a small world” Premieres in Emotional New Short Film Paying Tribute to the Sherman Brothers

“The Last Verse” features a new verse to the beloved song, written by Richard Sherman prior to his death in May 2024.

Disney has debuted an emotional new short film containing an original new verse to “it’s a small world,” written by Richard Sherman himself prior to his passing in May.

What’s Happening:

Richard Sherman presented the new verse with Disney CEO Bob Iger in the summer of 2023 as his final gift to the studio that he so deeply cherished.

Now, the company has paid tribute back to Richard with a truly beautiful short film titled The Last Verse , which takes viewers on a journey through the past 60 years of the song's history, showcasing its impact on global pop culture.

, which takes viewers on a journey through the past 60 years of the song's history, showcasing its impact on global pop culture. The short film ends with a child signing a rendition of the new lyrics as images of the Sherman Brothers come to the screen, serving as a tribute to the remarkable impact of the Sherman Brothers during their decades-long musical collaboration with Disney.

The film premiered during ABC The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 , which celebrated the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins .

, which celebrated the 60th anniversary of . Renowned director Henry Alex Rubin, best known for his award-winning documentary Murderball , helmed the project for Disney and creative partner adam&eveDDB.

, helmed the project for Disney and creative partner adam&eveDDB. The Last Verse is now available to stream on YouTube and Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Disney CEO Bob Iger: "As the legendary creators of some of the most cherished music of the past century, the Sherman brothers will be remembered for their profound impact on our global culture. Hearing Richard Sherman recite the final verse to ‘It’s a Small World’ before he died will be a moment I will carry with me forever. This beautiful short film is our tribute to their immeasurable musical contributions, their memory, and to the countless memories they helped create for generations of people around the world.”

Richard Brim, Global Chief Creative Officer for adam&eveDDB: "It's hard to truly capture the influence and impact that Disney has had on our lives over the past century. With this film, we wanted to tap into those feelings of nostalgia that are so often associated with the iconic brand, whilst paying homage to the legends that are the Sherman brothers."