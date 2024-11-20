Funko Finally Reveals Long-Awaited Pop! Figures Featuring “The Owl House”

There's still SO MANY characters and variants left, Funko! Is this only the first wave?

Fans have been clamoring for this and the day has arrived. Funko has revealed a number of new Pop! Figures featuring characters from the award-winning hit Disney Channel series, The Owl House.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Though the series officially ended back in 2023, Funko is ready to launch a new line of Pop! Figures featuring characters from the hit Disney Channel series, The Owl House .

. For several years now, Funko figures of The Owl House were rumored and speculated, with fans making their own or pondering what they would include. Today’s news reveals that there will be five upon launch.

were rumored and speculated, with fans making their own or pondering what they would include. Today’s news reveals that there will be five upon launch. As with other Funko Pops!, these figures also include spoilers for those who have yet to watch the series, but fans will immediately recognize and enjoy. Some of which are included in this article, so consider this a spoiler alert.

This line includes four characters (one with a chance of a chase figure): King Clawthorne King Clawthorne (Chase – with Burger Queen crown as seen in first episode) Eda Clawthorne – The Owl Lady Luz Nocera Amity Blight

These characters are main characters in the hit series, which followed teen Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

In the Funko Pop! Figure of Luz Nocera, we see her as seen in the third season of the series, dressed as “The Good Witch Azura,” a character in a book series in the show’s universe that she idolized, and bonded with Amity over, who (spoiler) eventually becomes her girlfriend in the series. Luz’s Pop! Figure also features her Palisman, Stringbean, who we also met in the third season of the series – which consisted of three 45 minute episodes to wrap up the story that In 2021, won the prestigious Peabody Award in the Children & Youth category for “building a wildly inventive other world that makes room for everyone.”

Eda’s Pop! Figure features her appearance in Season 2 moving forward, when she has different colored eyes after seeing a curse that was put upon her shared with someone else. This figure also includes her staff and Palisman, Owlbert.

The figures are available for pre-order now at numerous locations, including Entertainment Earth. You can find more information at the links below. King Luz Eda Amity

For more information about the series, The Owl House, be sure to check out our guide, here