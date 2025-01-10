ESPN to Cover Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams Wildcard Weekend Game, Now Taking Place in Arizona Due to California Wildfires

The game will continue as scheduled. Check out how you can enjoy the matchup.

ESPN has announced that the NFL Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will still happen, but will be moving from SoFi Stadium in California to State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

What’s Happening:

This Monday, January 13th at 8PM ET, ESPN will host the Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams as a part of their NFL Wild Card Weekend coverage.

The Minnesota Vikings, the NFC’s second highest-seeded Wild Card team, have won 14 games this season.

The Los Angeles Rams, the NFC West Champions, are one of the three teams the Vikings have lost to, making this matchup incredibly exciting for sports fans.

The game was set to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, but due to the ongoing wildfires in the area, the game is going to be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The LA Rams will remain the home team.

Monday Night Football will see Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge share their expertise on ESPN and ABC Monday Night Football with Petyon and Eli set to air on ESPN2. Additionally, ESPN Deportes will share Spanish-language coverage of the game. All telecasts will be available on ESPN+ and NFL+.

Fortnite players will also have the opportunity to jump into the action with new additions to ESPN Football Island for Wild Card Weekend.

