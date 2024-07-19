“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Features in “Weird Al” Yankovic’s New Polka Medley

by |
Tags: , , ,

A popular song from Encanto makes a brief appearance in “Weird Al” Yankovic’s new polka medley.

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrating the 10th anniversary of his most recent album, Mandatory Fun, Weird Al released a brand-new polka medley – a tradition on most of his albums.
  • The polka medleys feature a number of recent, popular songs done in the truly bizarre style of polka music.
  • Yankovic’s new polka medley, “Polkamania!” features a brief performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto.
  • Other songs featured in “Polkamania!” include:
    • “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish
    • “Hello” by Adele
    • “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
    • “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo
    • “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X
    • “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    • “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran
    • “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
    • “WAP” by Cardi B. ft. Megan Thee Stallion
    • “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande
    • “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift
  • The music video is available to watch on YouTube (below) and the single can be streamed on all your favorite streaming services.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning