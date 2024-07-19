“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Features in “Weird Al” Yankovic’s New Polka Medley

A popular song from Encanto makes a brief appearance in “Weird Al” Yankovic’s new polka medley.

What’s Happening:

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of his most recent album, Mandatory Fun , Weird Al released a brand-new polka medley – a tradition on most of his albums.

, Weird Al released a brand-new polka medley – a tradition on most of his albums. The polka medleys feature a number of recent, popular songs done in the truly bizarre style of polka music.

Yankovic’s new polka medley, “Polkamania!” features a brief performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto .

. Other songs featured in “Polkamania!” include: “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish “Hello” by Adele “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars “WAP” by Cardi B. ft. Megan Thee Stallion “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

The music video is available to watch on YouTube (below) and the single can be streamed on all your favorite streaming services.

In addition to polka medleys and parodies, Weird Al also writes humorous original songs – one being 2011’s “Skipper Dan,” Jungle Cruise

Weird Al was also the voice of Milo Murphy in the Disney Channel Milo Murphy’s Law, created by Phineas and Ferb creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh.