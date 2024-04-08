Disney’s “Wish” Rakes In Over 13 Million Views In First Five Days On Disney+

After only 5 days on Disney+, the latest feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish, has over 13 million views, according to Variety.

After a release in theaters in November of 2023, the latest feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish , arrived on Disney+ on April 3rd, and has already garnered 13.2 million views in only 5 days since its release.

the third most viewed streaming premiere for a film from Walt Disney Animation Studios on the platform, following It should be noted that this ranking does not include films from other Disney studios, like Pixar Animation Studios. Elemental , from Pixar, arrived and racked up 26.4 million views in its first five days, marking the biggest premiere on the platform in 2023, and made the top 10 of all time for Disney+.

went on to make $256 million in the worldwide box office, Many fans and critics cite the slower performance at the box office due to the audience's tendency (having been trained thanks in part to the global pandemic) to wait for an eventual release on Disney+. Pixar’s Soul , Turning Red , and Luca all debuted directly to the platform free to subscribers, while Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto had limited theatrical runs alongside a Disney+ Premier Access option for an additional fee. Pixar’s Lightyear, as well Disney Animation’s Strange World and the aforementioned Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto arrived for all subscribers to enjoy a mere six weeks after their theatrical debut. After performing well over time, Pixar’s Elemental was the first to stretch past the six weeks, arriving nearly 3 months after opening theatrically.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

