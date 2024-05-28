“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 28th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 174 – May 28, 2024

Twice Upon A Year Sale at Disney Store

It’s that time again! Disney Store’s Twice Upon A Year sale is back and guests can take advantage of incredible savings with discounts up to 50% off! As always, this shopping event offers deep discounts on thousands of products spanning fashion, toys, home and accessories, basically the best Disney merchandise out there!

Feel All the Emotions for This New “Inside Out 2″ Merchandise at Disney Store

Disney Store has released new merchandise in honor of Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 hitting theaters on June 14. There is a large variety of items, including shirts, pins, bags, toys, and more.

"Inside Out," "Inside Out 2" Styles from HalloweenCostumes.com

Will you be experiencing all the feels this Halloween? As Disney and Pixar prepare for the debut of Inside Out 2, HalloweenCostumes.com is previewing their lineup of outfits and accessories inspired by the new film and the original.

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection

Well folks, we’ve successfully celebrated 90 years of Mickey Mouse, 90 years of Goofy, 100 Years of Disney and dozens of other milestone anniversaries. Now it’s Donald Duck’s time in the spotlight as the flustered fowl himself turns 90! You can bet that merchandise collections abound to commemorate this exciting occasion.

These New “Lion King” Charms by Pandora Will Have You Saying Hakuna Matata

The Lion King Jewelry Collection by Pandora has just been released celebrating the 30th anniversary of the animated classic. The series features a leather bracelet that can be paired with charms of some of your favorite Lion King characters. Plus, if you purchase at least four of the qualifying Pandora Lion King jewelry pieces, you will receive a special gift.

RSVLTS Celebrates "The Lion King" With New Collection

Disney’s animated classic The Lion King turns 30 this year and you can be quite certain that our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) are not going to let this milestone pass them by. The fashion brand is returning to Pride Rock with a new series of patterns inspired by the film that are featured on their popular (and comfortable) Kunuflex button down shirts.

New Perrier Cocktails and Mocktails Available With Free Gift at Disneyland Paris for a Limited Time

Disneyland Paris has introduced new Perrier cocktails and mocktails featuring fruity combinations and inspired by a tennis theme. There’s also an exciting bonus for guest trying these concoctions; buy one of the Perrier cocktails or mocktails, and get a Perrier hat, cup, or sunglasses

Hasbro Announces Marvel Legends Series The Cabal Pack

Hasbro has announced The Cabal to the Marvel Legends line. The pack includes iconic villains including Iron Patriot, Taskmaster, and Doctor Doom. Pre-orders will be available exclusively on Amazon May 29.

Product Review: RSVLTS' "May the 4th Be With You" Star Wars Button-Down Shirts Are Fashionable In Any Galaxy

At the beginning of this month, just ahead of the annual Star Wars Day “May the 4th Be With You” celebration, the popular apparel company RSVLTS revealed its new collection of Star Wars button-down shirts, and they were nice enough to send over two samples for Mike to check out and review.

Bring Home the Flavors of Tiana's Bayou Adventure With Mama Odie's Hot Sauce and Dooky Chase's Seasoning

Disney Parks is getting ready to welcome you to the Bayou! In anticipation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney has announced that visitors will be able to bring the flavors of New Orleans home with them this summer.

“Inside Out 2″ Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Let your emotions run wild with the release of new McDonald’s Happy Meal toys featuring the emotions of Inside Out 2. Happy Meal toys featuring Joy and the rest of the emotions of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.

Disney Store Early Release "Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return"

Beware the sea witch! Illumineer's Quest – Deep Trouble, the thrilling new Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game experience, pits you against Ursula and her entangled glimmers. Take on Ursula's forces solo or with a friend, as you try your hand at four difficulty levels. You can also add up to two more friends with any standard Disney Lorcana decks.

2024 Pride Month Collection Debuts at Disney Store

Pride Month is on the horizon and once again Disney is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with another thoughtfully designed Pride Collection that everyone can enjoy. New T-shirt styles have arrived at Disney Store with designs featuring Mickey Mouse and Star Wars icons.

Universal to Donate 100% of Profits of “Love is Universal” Collection to LGBTQ+ Organizations

In celebration of Pride Month, Universal Destinations & Experiences will be donating 100% of the profits to their “Love is Universal” collection to various LGBTQ+ organizations.

Disney x House of Sillage

Disney fans looking to treat themselves or a loved one to some high end gifts will want to swing by House of Sillage to check out their Disney Collection including a Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Disney100 fragrance and so much more.

New and Favorite Disney Loungefly

If you’re a fan of anything in pop culture, it’s likely that Loungefly has designed a bag, wallet or item of clothing inspired by something you love, and if you're a Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars fan, there’s no shortage of amazing selections for you to shop.

Become Peter Parker with Spider-Man Real Webs Ultimate Web Blaster

For decades, Marvel fans have been wishing they could be Spider-Man and Hasbro is doing their best to make that happen… or at least help enhance Spider-Man roleplay at home. Today, the toy company unveiled the latest innovation in web technology: Marvel Spider-Man Real Webs Ultimate Web Blaster!

Dark Side or Light Side? Discover Your Destiny with New "Star Wars" OREO Cookies

OREO Brand has announced a new collaboration with Lucasfilm for the release of Special Edition Star Wars OREO Cookies. Each package will be filled with Dark Side or Light Side treats but they won’t know what they have unil they open the package.

The Adventure Lives On With Islands of Adventure 25th Anniversary Collection

This week, Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando will celebrate its 25th anniversary, with the park having originally opened on May 28th, 1999. To celebrate, Universal Orlando has released a new collection of anniversary merchandise.

