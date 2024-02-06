“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 6th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 158 – February 6, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Hop Into Spring with Charming Stitch and Angel 2024 Dated Easter Plush from shopDisney

Well folks, it might be the middle of winter, but we are already dreaming big about everything Spring! From festivals at our favorite parks, new movies, series, and merchandise there are so many exciting things to look forward to this year and first up is Easter 2024. The holiday sneaks in at the very end of March (the 31st) so shopDisney is already bringing out their line of dated plush to celebrate the season.

Disney Sand and Surf Collection from RSVLTS

Ok, so February has just started but all RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) wants us to think about is sun, sand, and surf! Our favorite “Super high-grade Americana” brand is back with a new round of Disney styles including some cool hats that feature Mickey and Friend and are chock full of nostalgia…especially for those who grew up in the 80s and 90s eras.

Pixar Place Hotel Logo Merchandise Now Available as Hotel Officially Reopens

January 30th marked the official reveal of the reimagined Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort, and a small selection of merchandise is available featuring the new hotel logo.

Merchandise Fit For Royalty Debuts at Newly Reopened Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is in the midst of an unprecedented transformation, adding even more magic to park icons and classic rides while unveiling exciting experiences like the recently opened Marvel Avengers Campus and soon a Frozen-themed land at Walt Disney Studios Park, and as of this weekend – the reopening of the completely renovated Disneyland Hotel.

"Sleeping Beauty" 65th Anniversary Aurora Limited Edition Doll

There’s not a year that goes by where the Walt Disney Company isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary and in 2024 it’s the animated classic Sleeping Beauty steps into the spotlight as it reaches its 65th year. In honor of the achievement, shopDisney is commemorating the story with a beautiful Aurora Limited Edition Doll.

Loungefly Previews Upcoming "Sleeping Beauty" 65th Anniversary Collection

The story of Sleeping Beauty is enchanting, at times tragic, but ultimately a happy fairy tale. This year Disney’s iconic version of the story marks its 65th anniversary and Loungefly is celebrating the occasion with new accessories featuring a floral scene inspired by Briar Rose’s life in the forest.

BoxLunch Exclusive Disney Couples Shirts For Valentine's Day

*Blink* Anime Versions of Tiana, Belle and Other Princesses Come to Cakeworthy

If you’re a Disney fan, thinking about Disney Princesses is just part of your daily routine and dressing in attire inspired by the leading ladies is common practice. So when brands like Cakeworthy introduce a new collection of shirts and accessories themed to our favorite royals, it’s time to spread the word and start shopping!

Power Up Your Ring Collection with "Black Panther" Styles from Enso Rings

February marks the celebration of Black History Month which shines a spotlight on visionary entrepreneurs, leaders, politicians, actors, and other creators. While much of the focus is on real life, there’s also reason to celebrate fictional characters like Marvel’s Black Panther. Enso Rings is kicking off Black History Month with their Black Panther Collection that includes four unique designs.

"Madame Web" Collection at Hot Topic and Her Universe

In just two weeks Marvel will be bringing a Spider hero to the big screen as Sony’s Madame Web crawls into theaters, and while this isn’t an entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re still excited for its arrival. Fans can get a jump start on updating their wardrobe with new Madame Web apparel and accessories from Hot Topic and Her Universe.

LEGO Star Wars Celebrates 25 Years with New Sets

25 years ago, Lucasfilm not only released the first Star Wars feature in more than a decade (The Phantom Menace) but they also teamed up with LEGO Group to launch LEGO Star Wars building sets. In honor of this partnership milestone, LEGO is releasing new anniversary sets and brand new builds of beloved ships like the Millennium Falcon.

RockLove Welcomes Cal Kestis, BD-1 to Star Wars Collection

It’s been awhile since RockLove introduced a new lightsaber to their Star Wars Kyber Crystal Collection but all that changes today with the arrival of the Cal Kestis Kyber Crystal. But that’s not all! Alongside Cal comes a pendant necklace featuring his droid companion BD-1.

Sensational Seven

Pizza Planet Nightshirt for Women – Toy Story | shopDisney

Pixar Characters Fest Figure Collection Vol. 9 Set of 3

Buckle-Down Disney Dog Toy, Inside Out Anger Full Body Sitting Pose Pet Toy, Plush

Articulated Lamp Necklace – Officially Licensed Handcrafted Pixar Studios Jewelry from RockLove – RockLove Jewelry



Pixar Ball Silk Handkerchief – Disney100 | shopDisney

Inside Out Socks – Bing Bong All-Over – Rock 'Em Socks

Add to Your Shopping List

Sweet and Savory Fun Inspires New Disney Munchlings Pixar Boardwalk Bites Collection

Nom, nom, nom! If you’re craving some cuddly cuteness, shopDisney is exactly what you need with their newest wave of Disney Munchlings micro plush. In the past shopDisney has shared an assortment of plush inspired by sweet and savory snacks available at the parks and other offerings fans just love. Now they’re heading to Disney California Adventure park for the Pixar Boardwalk Bites Collection

BoxLunch Exclusive Disney Couples Pins for Valentine's Day

As Disney fans, there is no doubt that we love a good pin collection and with Valentine’s Day coming soon, we’re obsessing over BoxLunch’s exclusive Disney Couples pins! Whether you ship Mulan and Shang or find yourself drawn to Stitch and Angel, BoxLunch has you covered. Wanna see who else is on the couples pin roster? Let’s take a look!

"Sleeping Beauty" Aurora, Maleficent, and Fairies Jewelry

Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty, officially celebrated its 65th anniversary, on January 29th, but the festivities are just beginning! In honor of the milestone, Disney is highlighting a gorgeous array of jewelry collections inspired by Aurora, Maleficent, and the three Good Fairies, Flora, Fauna, and Merrywether.

Devious and Delightful Disney Villains Geeki Tikis Mugs Come to Entertainment Earth

Dying to try your hand at mixing up magical concoctions and potent potions? Wonderful! You’ve got the recipes, now all you need is a trendy beverage vessel and Geeki Tikis has exactly what you’re looking for!. Four devilish Disney Villains have stepped out of their lairs to be part of Beeline Creative’s growing assortment of mugs and these new designs are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

Disney Afternoon at Hot Topic

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of apparel (T-shirts, tank tops, and hoodies) inspired by Disney Afternoon shows like Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, DuckTales and a lone shirt featuring Goof Troop.

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Funko Pop! and Plush

Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! Of all the exciting things yet to happen in 2024, one of the events we’re most looking forward to is Donald Duck’s 90th birthday. In anticipation of the big day (June 9) Funko is honoring the exasperated fowl with Pop! figures, a key chain, and an array of plush pals too!

With Great Power Comes Great Flexibility! Spider-Man nuiMO Swoops into shopDisney

Another Marvel hero is joining the Disney nuiMO family and this time it’s the friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man! Between school, working with the Avengers, and saving New York City from a slew of baddies, Peter Parker is taking some time to be part of your Disney nuiMO collection!

Marvel Legends "X-Men '97" Figures Wave 2

Ugh! We still don’t have a premiere date for X-Men ‘97 but we know it’s coming in 2024. While fans wait for the Disney+ original to start streaming, they can get one step closer to growing their Marvel Legends collection! The second wave of X-Men ‘97 figures has just opened for pre-order and includes a new version of Magneto, Nightcrawler and more!

Exclusive Reveal: Hasbro's Latest Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Mix-and-Match Collection and R5-D4 Droidables

In the past, we here at Laughing Place have had the opportunity to talk about (and even reveal) a wide variety of toys in Hasbro’s Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line. And today, we’ve been given the chance to make even more exclusive reveals from this popular Hasbro series.

Collect the Galaxy with Star Wars Doorables – First Collection Available Now

Just Play is bringing cuteness home from a galaxy far, far away with the first Star Wars Doorables collection! Like Disney Doorables, the line includes 1.5-inch miniature figures with sparkly eyes, each a mystery hidden behind a door in themed packaging. The initial launch also includes two themes of Star Wars Doorables Puffables Plush.

Mardi Gras Tribute Store Opening Tomorrow at Universal Studios Florida with All-New Merchandise

This year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida is set to officially debut tomorrow, and Universal Orlando has shared a preview of some of the merchandise you’ll be able to purchase there.

*Special thanks to Tony Betti, Mike Celestino, Luke Manning, and Rebekah Moseley and Alex Reif, who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

