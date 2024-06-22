Get Up To 50% Off At Build-A-Bear’s Disney Days Sale

Build-A-Bear is offering major discounts on their Disney branded items this weekend only!

What’s Happening:

  • Build-A-Bear, a retailer that offers customers the ability to create their own plushies, is having a Disney Days sale.
  • The sale includes over 60 different Disney themed plush, plush accessories and clothing, and sound clips.
  • With pricing up to 50% off, this is the perfect time for you to purchase the Darth Vader themed teddy bear you’ve been dreaming about.

  • The sale is valid only on Build-A-Bear’s website now through June 23rd at 11:59 PM CST.
  • You can access the full list of sale items here.

