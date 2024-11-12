Disney | Citizen’s New Alpine Mickey Mouse Box Set Combines Sport and Style

Citizen has unveiled their new accessory inspired by the 1936 animated short Alpine Climber.
What’s Happening:
- Citizen has announced their latest Disney watch design with the Disney | Citizen Alpine Mickey Mouse Boxed Set.
- A part of their collection of Mickey Mouse and Friends watches, the new accessory was designed by Disney artist Jeff Shelly.
- Featuring Mickey Mouse wearing a feathered cap as he scales a snowy summit with a pickaxe, the custom drawn art is hugged by an olive-green dial and snow-capped markers.
- Boasting a brushed black stainless steel case and an olive-green nylon strap, the new design blends a rugged and sporty design with stylish accents.
- In addition to the watch, the box set comes packed with a matching pin.
- The watch is perfect for fans of the outdoors, which is completely powered by Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology and never needs a battery.
- The Disney | Citizen Alpine Mickey Mouse Boxed Set retails for $425 and will be available to purchase on November 14th. You can view Citizen’s other Disney designs here.
