Disney Lorcana: Building Community, Celebrating at Disneyland, and Expanding the Magic

Disney Lorcana has achieved something extraordinary in the realm of trading card games (TCGs): it has created a community that feels as magical and timeless as Disney itself. Combining iconic Disney characters, innovative gameplay, and a deep narrative, Disney Lorcana has captured the hearts of fans since its launch in 2023. The recent Disney Lorcana TCG North American Championship, held at Disneyland Resort, was not only a celebration of competition but also a poignant moment for creators, players, and fans alike. As the game prepares for its upcoming expansions and the World Championship at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Lorcana continues to evolve in ways that honor its roots while charting bold new territory.

Disney Lorcana’s greatest achievement may not be its innovative mechanics or breathtaking art but the sense of connection it has fostered among its players. From families gathering around the table to competitive teams united by their shared love of the game, Disney Lorcana has become a touchstone for meaningful connections. Ryan Miller, co-creator of Disney Lorcana, reflected on this spirit of community during an interview at the Championship. “The community for Disney Lorcana is absolutely the best, most wonderful community I’ve ever had the privilege of being part of,” he said. “We made a great game, but they made a great community.”

Shane Hartley, Disney Lorcana’s creative director, shared similarly profound stories. “I’ve met people who got married through Disney Lorcana, families who play together, and even a woman opening packs while in labor. It’s surreal.” For Hartley, the power of Disney Lorcana lies in its ability to unite people across generations. Steve Warner, the game’s lead designer, agreed: “Disney is so generational, and Disney Lorcana provides this beautiful bridge between those generations.” This community-driven approach is central to Disney Lorcana’s success. Whether it’s sparking nostalgia for Disney’s past or inspiring a new generation of fans, the game has created a shared language that goes beyond gameplay.

The North America Championship’s location at Disneyland Resort was a dream come true for the Disney Lorcana team. For Ryan Miller, it was deeply personal. “Here I am, this kid from Bakersfield, who treasured moments at Disneyland with my grandmother. Now, something I helped create is here.” The setting underscored Disney Lorcana’s roots in Disney magic, bringing the journey full circle for creators and fans alike.

Shane Hartley echoed the sentiment. “Early on, we dreamed of hosting a tournament at Disney. Now it’s happening—it’s a dream come true.” Steve Warner, meanwhile, described the event as the culmination of years of work. “Even before the game design was finished, we knew we wanted events at Disneyland and Disney World. Being here, in a room full of people playing Disney Lorcana, is amazing.” With the first World Championship set to take place at Walt Disney World, the game continues to honor its ties to Disney’s most iconic locations, making these events as much about celebration as competition.

Since its debut, Disney Lorcana has grown into a dynamic, ever-evolving world. Its creators have expanded the design team, introduced ne w mechanics, and released products tailored to both seasoned players and newcomers. One significant milestone was the release of Disney Lorcana Gateway, designed as an entry point for new players. Disney Lorcana Gateway includes reprints of cards from multiple waves of Disney Lorcana, providing a comprehensive introduction to the game. “We wanted Gateway to feel like Disney Lorcana—strategic and engaging—but accessible for new players,” Steve explained.

The game’s mechanics have also evolved, with innovations like stacking characters with shift. While such changes can pose challenges, the team remains focused on maintaining clarity for players of all experience levels. “We want to avoid complexity creep while keeping the game exciting,” Steve said. “It’s a constant balance.”

The next waves of Disney Lorcana, Arcazia’s Island and Reign of Jafar, promise to expand the game’s storytelling and gameplay. Arcazia’s Island will explore Disney Lorcana’s origin story, offering players clues about the world’s creation. According to Ryan, “Arcazia’s Island delves into Disney Lorcana’s origin story, giving players clues about how it all began.” Fans can also look forward to beloved Disney pets like Lady from Lady and the Tramp, whose inclusion was recently announced. Meanwhile, Reign of Jafar promises to explore darker themes. Together, these expansions highlight the game’s ability to balance nostalgia with fresh narratives, keeping players engaged and eager for more.

Disney Lorcana’s art is a cornerstone of its appeal, blending Disney’s timeless characters with bold reimaginings. From Cinderella in armor to Hunny Wizard Pooh, the artwork invites fans to see beloved characters in new ways. Shane noted that much of the art is created full-frame, leaving room to expand beyond the borders of the cards in future projects. The artwork has also inspired fans to create their own unique contributions, from custom deck boxes made out of VHS cases to handcrafted swag. “Fans have built this community in incredible ways,” Shane said. “It’s amazing to see how they expand on what we’ve created.”

Disney Lorcana has become more than a game; it’s a shared experience that brings people together through the magic of Disney and the innovation of trading card gameplay. As the community grows and the game evolves, Disney Lorcana continues to honor its roots while pushing boundaries. With upcoming expansions and the World Championship on the horizon, the journey is just beginning—and it’s one fans won’t want to miss.