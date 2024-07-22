“Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway” Now Available Exclusively at Target Ahead of Wide Release

The new Disney Lorcana standalone game Gateway is now available exclusively at Target.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, Ravensburger announced that Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway would be released on August 9th.
- Ahead of that launch date, the game has now made an exclusive debut at Target.
- Gateway will then be available at local game stores as well as mass retailers nationwide on August 9th.
- Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway is a progressive learn-to-play experience that eases newcomers into the game.
- Players will start with decks of 30 cards each and add to their collection as they meet certain goals and learn about different card types.
- In total, the set includes 132 cards — more than enough for two full decks.
- The two-player game is intended for ages 8+.
- Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway retails at $24.99 USD and $29.99 CAD.
- You can check out my review of the game as well.
- Meanwhile, the next chapter of Disney Lorcana — Shimmering Skies — will arrive at local game stores as well as Disney Parks on August 9th followed by mass market retailers on August 23rd
Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway includes:
- 1 Game Board
- 2 Starting Decks (30 cards each)
- 4 Reward Packs (18 cards each)
- 30 Damage Counters
- 2 Double-Sided Character Movers
- 2 Character Bases
- 1 Rulebook
- 1 Guidebook with QR Codes Linking to How-to-Play Video Tutorials
- 2 Deck Tips Pamphlets
Current Disney Lorcana Release Schedule:
- Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway: Now available at Target, available everywhere August 9th, 2024
- Shimmering Skies: August 9th, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; August 23rd, 2024, at mass retail and Disney Store.
- To Be Announced (November 2024): November 15, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; November 29, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.