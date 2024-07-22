“Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway” Now Available Exclusively at Target Ahead of Wide Release

The new Disney Lorcana standalone game Gateway is now available exclusively at Target.

Earlier this year, Ravensburger announced that Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway would be released on August 9th.

Ahead of that launch date, the game has now made an exclusive debut at Target.

Gateway will then be available at local game stores as well as mass retailers nationwide on August 9th.

Gateway will then be available at local game stores as well as mass retailers nationwide on August 9th. Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway is a progressive learn-to-play experience that eases newcomers into the game.

is a progressive learn-to-play experience that eases newcomers into the game. Players will start with decks of 30 cards each and add to their collection as they meet certain goals and learn about different card types.

In total, the set includes 132 cards — more than enough for two full decks.

The two-player game is intended for ages 8+.

Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway retails at $24.99 USD and $29.99 CAD.

You can check out my review of the game

Meanwhile, the next chapter of Disney Lorcana — Shimmering Skies — will arrive at local game stores as well as Disney Parks on August 9th followed by mass market retailers on August 23rd

Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway includes:

1 Game Board

2 Starting Decks (30 cards each)

4 Reward Packs (18 cards each)

30 Damage Counters

2 Double-Sided Character Movers

2 Character Bases

1 Rulebook

1 Guidebook with QR Codes Linking to How-to-Play Video Tutorials

2 Deck Tips Pamphlets

Current Disney Lorcana Release Schedule: