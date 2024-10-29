“Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History” In-Depth Coffee-Table Book Announced by Taschen

Donald Duck fans are going to have a lot to read this holiday season, as the luxury art book publisher Taschen has announced an extra-large in-depth coffee-table book entitled Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History.

What’s happening:

Taschen’s new book Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History has been announced by the publisher and is available now

has been announced by the publisher and At 11.4 by 15.6 inches, weighing in at over 11 pounds, and consisting of 564 pages, this book is considered extra-extra-large by Taschen’s standards. It also costs $200 and will soon become available as a limited Collector’s Edition.

A follow-up to Taschen’s previous book Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History, this volume contains rare animation drawings, vintage comics, behind-the-scenes photographs, charming memorabilia, unfinished film projects, and unpublished artworks by Carl Barks. It has been edited by film journalist Daniel Kothenschulte (The Walt Disney Film Archives).

What they’re saying:

Taschen: “Revisit Donald’s life’s work from nine decades in one of the most expansive illustrated publications on the Disney universe. Following TASCHEN’s Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History, we witness the career of Mickey’s only rival for the throne as Disney’s most popular creation. From his debut in the Silly Symphony short film The Wise Little Hen on June 9, 1934, the authors trace Donald’s more than 170 cartoons, groundbreaking adventures in comics and TV, and theme park appearances. As a special treat to his fans, they also dive deep into the vaults to tell the story of his unfinished film projects.”

“Revisit Donald’s life’s work from nine decades in one of the most expansive illustrated publications on the Disney universe. Following TASCHEN’s Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History, we witness the career of Mickey’s only rival for the throne as Disney’s most popular creation. From his debut in the Silly Symphony short film The Wise Little Hen on June 9, 1934, the authors trace Donald’s more than 170 cartoons, groundbreaking adventures in comics and TV, and theme park appearances. As a special treat to his fans, they also dive deep into the vaults to tell the story of his unfinished film projects.” “With unprecedented access to Disney’s vast historical archives and collections as well as public and private collections, the authors illuminate Donald’s life story with rare concept art, story sketches, background paintings, animation, and comic drawings as well as historical photographs. We encounter the work of all major Donald artists in both film and comics who defined his character, including a vast tribute to the ‘Duck Man’ himself, master storyteller Carl Barks, alongside unseen early storyboard drawings.”

Walt Disney’s Donald Duck: The Ultimate History is available to purchase right now from Taschen’s official website.